River Dragons prep for playoff series vs. Mississippi

COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The Columbus River Dragons finished off the FPHL regular season with the best statistical record in the history of hockey in Columbus. Now, the Dragons aim to finish the season hoisting the Commissioner’s Cup. The River Dragons won the Ignite Cup during the 2021 season, but have not returned to the championship round since their loss in the 2022 Finals to Watertown. You can hear from Dragons Forwards Justin MacDonald and Josh Pietrantonio, as well as Head Coach Jerome Bechard in the video player above.

