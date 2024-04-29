River Dragons fall to Carolina Thunderbirds in FPHL playoffs

COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The River Dragons had everything going right this year. The team had won home ice, a reward for having the best record in the FPHL. The Dragons took down the Mississippi Sea Wolves in the first round, but would have to face their arch rival in the following round.

To decide who will battle for the Commissioner’s Cup, the River Dragons would square off against the Carolina Thunderbirds. Though the Dragons would win the first game on the road, two overtime finishes would follow with Carolina on top.

The final score of game three was 2-1, decided after going to double overtime. Unfortunately, the River Dragons’ season comes to an end. You can see the highlights from game three in the video player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.