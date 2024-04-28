River Dragons fall to Carolina in Game 2

COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The Columbus River Dragons took care of business on Friday night, as they won on the road 3-0. The Dragons had a chance to knock off their arch rival on Saturday night, up until the final minutes of regulation. With 1:35 in the third period, the Carolina Thunderbirds tied the game, and would win in Overtime 3-2.

The Dragons will face the Thunderbirds in a winner-take-all matchup Sunday night at 6:05pm EST at the Columbus Civic Center, with their season on the line. The winner heads to the Commissioner’s Cup Final, where they will face Binghamton.

You can see highlights from game two of the series against the Thunderbirds in the video player above.

