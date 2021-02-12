Wide receiver River Cracraft will not be leaving the 49ers this offseason.

Cracraft posted a picture of him signing a contract to remain with the team on Instagram on Friday. There wasn’t much chance that he’d be leaving as he was set for exclusive rights free agency, but it’s all done either way.

Cracraft signed with the 49ers late last August and appeared in nine games. He caught six passes for 41 yards and returned five punts for 40 yards. He played in nine games for the Broncos over the two previous seasons.

With Cracraft under contract, the 49ers now have Kendrick Bourne and Trent Taylor set to hit free agency at wide receiver. Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Richie James, and Jalen Hurd are also signed for next season.

River Cracraft re-signs with 49ers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk