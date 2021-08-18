River City success: 3 schools, 3 coaches, 329 combined wins

Aug. 18—Let's play a quick game of "Jeopardy."

The category for our one clue is "High School Football." The clue reads "A town with a population close to 57,000 with three schools, three football programs and three active coaches with a combined 329 wins in a combined 46 seasons."

How long would it take before someone buzzes in with the correct reply of "What is Decatur, Alabama"?

If you judge football success by state championship trophies, Decatur, Austin and Decatur Heritage have combined for just one. That came 50 years ago when Earl Webb's Decatur Red Raiders won the Class 4A state championship.

If you judge football success by the sense of community pride derived through longevity of success, the City of Decatur is at a special place in its football history.

Jere Adcock, 66, is starting his 26th season at Decatur. His record is 174-110 with seven region championships and 19 trips to the playoffs.

Jeremy Perkins, 49, begins his 12th season at Austin. His record is 79-47 with three region championships, including Austin's first in Class 7A last season, and eight trips to the playoffs.

Steve Meek, 61, is in his 11th season at Decatur Heritage. His record is 76-39 with three region championships and seven trips to the playoffs.

"I think that shows we play some really good football in Decatur," Meek said. "It's a credit to our city to have three successful programs. It shows what can happen when you work hard and do things the right way."

Decatur high school football 70 years ago was one school with H.L. "Shorty" Ogle leading the program. Ogle coached Decatur for 31 seasons from 1933-1963. His teams won 209 games and were awarded five state championships. This was before there was a state playoff system.

High school football in Decatur today has two public schools, Decatur and Austin, and one private school, Decatur Heritage.

Ogle's long coaching tenure meant continuity and stability for the program. The same is true for Adcock, Perkins and Meek.

Story continues

Out of the combined 46 seasons there have been just 11 losing years. Meek averages 7.6 wins a season. Perkins is at 7.2 and Adcock is at 7.0 wins.

"I think that's pretty amazing for one town with three schools," Adcock said. "It just shows that football has always been important here."

Continuity in high school football is not what it used to be. East Limestone's Jeff Pugh is the only other area head coach to be at his school longer than 10 years. This season will be Pugh's 16th at East.

In the Daily's coverage area with 20 football teams, there are eight schools with new head coaches this season. There are only three other schools with coaches who have been at their schools for longer than four seasons.

The three coaches in Decatur took over programs with different challenges. Adcock's task was to continue the historical winning ways at Decatur. Perkins took over a program that needed a big-time culture change. Meek had a program with no history and no culture.

Adcock is entering his 42nd year in coaching. The Handley native was an assistant coach in Alabama and Georgia before coming to Decatur in 1994 to join Steve Rivers' staff at Decatur.

When Rivers left for Athens in 1996, Adcock was promoted to head coach. He's just the fifth head coach at Decatur since Ogle arrived in 1933. Ogle was followed by Wes Thompson, Earl Webb and Rivers. All four have plaques that adorn the wall just inside the door at the Decatur fieldhouse.

"Every day when I walk through the gate (at Ogle Stadium) I feel like I'm walking into Ogle's house," Adcock said. "It's humbling. He set a high standard for success that we try our best to continue."

Decatur is looking to bounce back this season from a couple of rare back-to-back losing seasons.

"Coach Adcock is a legend," Perkins said. "He does a tremendous job and I have the utmost respect for him and the job he's done running a great program for so many years. You have to bring you're 'A' game to compete against his teams."

Decatur's seven regular-season championships under Adcock came in an 11-season span from 1997-2007. The Red Raiders went to the third round of the playoffs twice. The run of talent included players like Jerraud Powers, Taye Biddle, Rolando McClain, Caleb Thomas, Cole Barthel, Matt Gowan and Josh Marsh. Powers, Biddle and McClain all played in the NFL.

Perkins, who is in his 27th year in coaching, came to Austin in 2010 after being an assistant at Thompson and then Hoover. He saw firsthand what it took to have a championship program during his stay at Hoover.

After a first season at Austin with just four wins in 2010, the Black Bears went 7-4 and 8-3 with trips to the playoffs. The next two seasons saw the program backslide with losing seasons.

Austin turned it around in 2015 and started a run of success that continues into this season. The program's last three years in 6A saw the Black Bears become a solid contender for state championship honors with two region titles and eight playoff wins.

The run of talent at Austin has included Deonte Brown, Tre Shackelford, Reddy Steward, Asa Martin, Marquice Robinson and Josh Pearson. Brown played for Alabama's national championship team last season. Pearson played for the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Bucs.

"Perkins does a great job of making you defend the whole field," Adcock said. "That makes you have to do things on defense that you normally don't want your team to have to do."

When Perkins came to Austin, the program was 47 games under .500. Now, it's 15 games under. An all-time winning record at Austin that seemed unreachable 20 years ago is clearly in sight.

For Meek, who played and coached at Austin, the thought of an overall winning program at his alma mater is incredible. Austin has had just 21 winning seasons in 58 years. Eight came with Perkins as head coach. Four came when Tom Calvin coached the Black Bears from 1978-1988 with a run to the 4A state championship game in 1983.

"I always felt like Austin could have great success again with the right coach," Meek said. "Obviously, they found him with Perkins."

Perkins' first days at Austin in 2010 were Meek's final days at his alma mater before he retired. After one season away from football, Meek got back in the game at Decatur Heritage. He took over a program that just played inaugural first season with Joe Dupper as head coach.

"Football is a lot of hard work and that's kind of gone out of style," Meek said. "Today, a coach has to be a salesman to get kids and, more importantly, the parents to buy in.

"When I came here I wanted to make it more fun and we did by tossing the ball around. I wanted to teach football without beating up the players."

After just two wins in 2011, Decatur Heritage posted back-to-back 5-5 records. In 2014, the Eagles got their first taste of the playoffs and haven't missed the postseason since. That's seven straight seasons, three region championships and eight playoff wins, including a trip to the 1A semifinals in 2015.

Some of the talent in the run includes Grayson Wakefield, Jeff Hunter, Ben McGough, Carter Sample, Hank Davis, Tyler Founds and Brayden Kyle.

"Steve Meek has done an outstanding job building a really good program at Decatur Heritage," Perkins said. "He and Coach Adcock are great coaches, but both are even better people.

"I think all three of us have helped kids fulfill their dreams by giving them the opportunity to succeed."

— david.elwell@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395. Twitter @DD_DavidElwell.