River City Rivalry: How to watch Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Pitt Panthers 🏈📺

The University of Cincinnati Bearcats head to Acrisure Stadium on Saturday to face their former rivals, the Pittsburgh Panthers. Kickoff for the River City Rivalry is set for 6:38 p.m. ET, according to UC.

The Bearcats opened their 2023 football season last week against Eastern Kentucky, winning at home, 66-13.

Want to watch the game on TV? Here's what to know.

UC football vs. Pitt start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9.

Time: 6:38 p.m. ET.

Live coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET, witch kickoff set for 6:38 p.m.

What channel is UC football vs. Pitt?

TV channel: The CW Network.

Stream: Fubo (free trial).

Saturday's UC vs. Pittsburgh game will air on The CW Network. You may be able to stream the game on Fubo if your Fubo account has access to The CW. Live coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. ET.

UC Bearcats football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2: Won vs. Eastern Kentucky 66-13. Saturday, Sept. 9: at Pittsburgh. Saturday, Sept. 16: vs. Miami (Ohio). Saturday, Sept. 23: vs. Oklahoma. Friday, Sept. 29: at BYU. Saturday, Oct. 14: vs. Iowa State. Saturday, Oct. 21: vs. Baylor. Saturday, Oct. 28: at Oklahoma State. Saturday, Nov. 4: vs. UCF. Saturday, Nov. 11: at Houston. Saturday, Nov. 18: at West Virginia. Saturday, Nov. 25: vs. Kansas.

