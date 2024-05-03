River Cats holding commemorative 25th anniversary parade

(FOX40.COM) — The 25th anniversary of the River Cats’ inaugural home game in the Sacramento region will be celebrated with a parade.

The West Sacramento Chamber of Commerce and The Bridge District announced that the River Cats parade will take place on May 15 before the team’s home game against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club.

Parade participants will gather at 4:30 p.m. at the corner of Mill Street and Riverfront Street, where multiple apartment complexes are located. The parade is slated to begin at 4:45 p.m. and will be led by the River City High School marching band.

The parade will head down Riverfront Street towards Sutter Health Park. The game is scheduled to start at 6:45 p.m.

25 years in Sacramento: History of the River Cats in California’s capital city

The River Cats’ game that night against Oklahoma City will officially mark 25 years of the team’s first ever game at the West Sacramento ballpark.

“This parade is more than just a celebration of baseball; it’s a celebration of community, unity, and the rich history we share with the River Cats,” West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero said in a news release. “It’s a testament to the enduring spirit of our city and the deep-rooted connection we have with our beloved team.”

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club, is the Triple-A affiliate of Los Angeles Dodgers, the rival of the San Francisco Giants, who are the parent MLB club of the River Cats.

The River Cats will wear throwback jerseys to replicate the on-field threads worn during their inaugural season in 2000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.