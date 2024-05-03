River Cats beat former Cy Young winner Keuchel

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – In 2015, Dallas Keuchel won the American League Cy Young Award. Nine years later, he is on a mound in Sacramento trying to get back to the major leagues.

On Thursday, Keuchel pitched inside Sutter Health Park for the visiting Tacoma Rainiers, and he lost to the Sacramento River Cats, 4-0.

Three of those four runs were earned, and Keuchel also walked four batters in five innings. He is now 2-3 this season with Tacoma, and has an ERA of 4.15

Dallas Keuchel signed a minor league contract with the Seattle Mariners in early April. A pitcher with 103 wins in the major leagues, is a two-time MLB all-star who won the 2015 Cy Young Award with the Astros.

He also helped the Astros win the 2017 World Series.

