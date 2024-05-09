River Bank Run registration is open until Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Runners still have time to register for this year’s Amway River Bank Run in Grand Rapids.

Those who are interested in participating can register online until 7:59 p.m. Friday, May 10. Late registration is also available on Friday during the free Sports and Fitness Expo at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids.

Safety preparations underway for Amway River Bank Run

Event fees and deadlines can be found online.

The Amway River Bank Run is also still looking for volunteers. According to race director Russ Hines, they currently have around 750 volunteers, which is short of their goal of 1,000.

More entertainment this year along River Bank Run course

Those who are interested in volunteering can sign up on the Amway River Bank Run’s website.

More information about the races can be found at AmwayRiverBankRun.com.

The 2024 Amway River Bank run will be held Saturday, May 11 in downtown Grand Rapids.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.