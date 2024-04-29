River Bank Run organizers release details of 2024 race

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Organizers of the River Bank Run are releasing details on Monday about the 2024 race.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. News 8 will stream the press conference.

The race through downtown Grand Rapids, scheduled for May 11, holds the title as the largest 25K road race in the country and is also the only 25K Wheelchair racing division in the world. It also includes a 25K Handcycle division sponsored by Mary Free Bed.

Over 12,000 runners are expected to participate in the 25K, 10K, 5K and junior races.

Registration now open for 2024 River Bank Run

The race will be partnering with and making contributions to five local groups including the Conductive Learning Center, Kids Hope USA, No Surrender Running Club, Guiding Light and Meals on Wheels.

