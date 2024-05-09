River Bank Run helps Olympic qualifier train for Paris

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As marathoner Dakotah Lindwurm ramps up to the Paris Olympics, she’ll make a stop in Grand Rapids to compete in the Amway River Bank Run on Saturday.

“The 25K championship was the first circuit race that I ever placed on, so I’ve just got the most fond memories of this race,” Lindwurm, who came in third in 2022 and fourth in 2023, said. “It’s really well put on. And 25K’s a good workout when it comes to a marathon build. So between the community, the race and the distance, it’s kind of the perfect combination for me.”

She praised it as a scenic course in a beautiful city that she enjoys visiting.

She said Grand Rapids’ “humbling, rolling” hills will be good preparation for the course in Paris, which also has some hills.

Another Paris qualifier, Clayton Young, will also run the 25K.

“Historically, this brings in a really great field and I’m excited to compete against some of the best in the country,” she said. “And just really race and not go out for a time trial, and try to figure out how I can be strong over the last half.”

The River Bank Run 25K starts around 8:15 a.m. Saturday. It will air live on WOODTV8 and stream on woodtv.com.

