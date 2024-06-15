River Bandits honor kid with rare condition

A little boy from Buffalo got the experience of a lifetime at tonight’s Quad Cities River Bandits game.

Lincoln Riley, 3, flashes his big smile while his dad, Lucas, carries him to the treadmill during a therapy session at Genesis Pediatric Therapy, Bettendorf (GOPEDS). Lincoln is the Genesis Homeruns for Life honoree for June 2024.

Three-year-old Lincoln Riley was born with a rare condition called Baraitser-Winter syndrome. It affects physical and intellectual development, and there’s not a lot known about it.

Lincoln went around the bases at the game as part of the Genesis Home Runs for Life ceremony. He got a standing ovation, and his dad said it was amazing.

“I got emotional because all these people were standing and cheering for him even though they don’t know him,” Lucas Riley, Lincoln’s dad said. “He’s just such an awesome kid and I think he just radiates that energy and everyone can see it.”

Lincoln’s dad said Lincoln goes to physical therapy and is getting stronger by the day.

