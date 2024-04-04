River Bandits head in to a new season with new faces

Only six players return from last year’s Quad Cities River Bandits line-up, highlighted by Carter Jensen. Jensen spent the majority of spring in the big league camp with the Kansas City Royals learning from childhood idol, Salvador Perez.

“Definitely honored to get that invite and meant a lot to me. Shows how close I really am to being on my way there,” Jensen said. “The biggest takeaway was seeing how he worked everyday. Seeing how he works and especially how he lifts up others while going about his day. Definitely learned a lot by just talking to him everyday.

“Just maturity. He had a chance to sit there and watch those guys. Watch them pregame and how they handle themselves,” Manager Brooks Conrad said. “It was a really really good learning experience for him. Learned a lot and shown maturity.”

The River Bandits pitching rotation absolutely stacked. Three of the top five Royals pitching prospects take the mound at Modern Woodmen park this summer.

“It’s good because when were here and at the field, were rooting for each other and competing with each other. Want each other to do our best,” Royals number five pitching prospect Ben Kudrna said. “That’s the beauty of it. Whoever starts the first game, the next one has to one up. That’s the camaraderie factor that helps us all develop. Helps each of us get better. Hopefully all of us our big leaguers one day.”

There might be a tarp on the field and snow coming down. Come Friday night it’s suppose to 55 for first pitch at 6:30 against the South Bend Cubs as the River Bandits start their first game of 140 this summer.

