The third iteration of college football's early signing period is in full swing, and an expected 80 percent of players will sign their national letters of intent between now and Friday when the period closes.

A majority of those will sign today, and Rivals analysts will have you covered with news from across the country.

Bryan Bresee, the No. 1 player in the country, wasted no time signing with Clemson on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images)