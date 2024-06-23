Rivals250 running back Jabree Wallace-Coleman commits to Penn State

Penn State is stocking up in the backfield for the 2025 class, as Rivals250 running back Jabree Wallace-Coleman has committed to the Nittany Lions.

Wallace-Coleman is a four-star tailback out of Imhotep Institute Charter High School in Philadelphia. He currently ranks as the No. 4 player in the state of Pennsylvania, the No. 9 running back and the No. 125 overall prospect in the 2025 cycle.

He took an official visit to Happy Valley this weekend, beginning on June 21. During the trip, before leaving campus, Wallace-Coleman made the decision to join head coach James Franklin, offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider and the rest of the PSU staff.

BREAKING: CO/25 4 ⭐️ RB Jabree Wallace Coleman ( @ColemanJabree ) Has committed to Penn state.

Jabree is a 6’1 ( 201 LBS ) RB out of Philadelphia, PA. He has a total of 25 offers but chose Penn state over UNC, Rutgers and more!

Great addition for Penn states RB room!! pic.twitter.com/mtZ5Aj1eb0 — Steezo (@SteezoDsgn) June 23, 2024

Wallace-Coleman also officially visited North Carolina on June 11 and was considering an official visit to Michigan State, but did not end up making the trip to East Lansing.

In addition to the three aforementioned schools, Wallace-Coleman had scholarship offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Miami (FL.), Mississippi, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wisconsin and others.

He was previously committed to Georgia from July 2022 until December of 2023.

On June 25 and June 26, Wallace-Coleman will compete at the Rivals Five-Star event in Jacksonville, with a chance to make a statement against top competition from around the country and improve his rankings even further.

The 6-foot-1, 201-pound Wallace-Coleman provides solid size as a running back and shows patience and vision. He can beat defenders in multiple ways with his speed, power and elusiveness. He can also be a threat out of the backfield as a receiver and make an impact on special teams.

As a junior in 2023, Wallace-Coleman had a very productive season with 208 carries for 1,585 yards (7.6 yards per carry) and 28 rushing touchdowns. He also found the end zone twice through the air in the passing game, and returned a punt for a touchdown.

Wallace-Coleman helped lead Imhotep Institute to a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) Class 5A state championship and a perfect 15-0 record last fall.

Penn State's ninth-ranked class includes 16 pledges in the 2025 cycle as of now. Wallace-Coleman is the third running back currently committed in the group, joining four-star tailback Tiqwai Hayes and three-star tailback Kiandrea Barker.

Penn State recently lost the pledge of four-star running back Alvin Henderson, as the Elba, Alabama product flipped his commitment from the Nittany Lions to Auburn on June 21. However, PSU was able to quickly pivot and lock in a commitment from Coleman, the talented in-state, four-star standout.

