Rivals250 OL Dontrell Glover commits to Georgia

Georgia is rolling on the recruiting trail.

The latest blue-chipper to commit to Kirby Smart and bolster the Dawgs in the trenches is four-star OL Dontrell Glover, the No. 3-ranked guard in the Rivals250 for the 2025 class.

Glover officially visited Georgia midway through June and wasted no time reaching a decision after wrapping up his summer official visits. Glover made the call for the in-state powerhouse over Florida State, Tennessee and South Carolina.

No team has been pushing harder for Glover since reopening his recruitment at the top of the year.

"I loved the environment and the coaches and the love that they show," Glover told Rivals.

"It's just the brand of football those guys play," he continued. "They come to work day in and day out, and I love that about them."

The 6-foot-3, 290-pounder out of the Peach State officially visited South Carolina last weekend before hitting Georgia. The one-time Alabama commit was also in Tennessee and getting courted heavily by the Seminoles.

When Glover sat down with Smart and OL coach Stacy Searels on his official visit, the coach's message resonated with the blue-chipper.

“If you want to be the best, come play in one of the best systems in the world," Glover said. "They win. They produce so much, so that was what sunk in."

The Georgia push has been glaring ever since Glover reopened his recruitment at the top of the year.

"Ever since I decommited from Alabama, it's been a hard push -- what can they do to get me and what will it take to get me to come to Georgia," he said before ultimately locking in his pledge on Monday.

Glover is the No. 122 overall player in the Rivals250 for the Class of 2025. He's the No. 3-ranked guard in the nation and the No. 15 overall prospect from the Peach State in this cycle.