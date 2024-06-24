Rivals250 DE Max Granville makes the call for Penn State

One of the most riveting recruitments this summer has finally come to a conclusion after a number twists and turns.

Sugar Land (Texas) Fort Bend Christian defensive end Max Granville has committed to Penn State.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Rivals250 prospect chose the Nittany Lions over Oklahoma, Texas A&M, USC, Baylor and others.

The decision for Granville, who took official visits to all of his contenders, was not an easy one. He talked through the thought process that led to James Franklin and his staff winning out.

"Just the [defensive] ends they've been producing in the past couple years. Chop [Robinson], Adisa Isaac, and [Micah] Parsons. I know some of them were on a different staff, but the defense hasn't changed much. And I believe in coach (Tom) Allen as a coordinator and I think they're gonna be able to do the same things. I think the strength and conditioning over there has pretty much everything I need. It has also has everything I wanted in the school."

At one time, Texas A&M was considered the leader, but their momentum wained over time. USC picked up some buzz following their official visit, but it was Oklahoma that grabbed everyone's attention on their visit, or so many thought. While there was lots of rumblings this past weekend on his official visit in Norman, Penn State was quietly always the leader.

"I've been leaning towards Penn State ever since my official visit really. My mind went back and forth the whole process, but when you take a step back and take emotion out of it, I think Penn State has the best to offer in my situation and I'm gonna be developed there. Yesterday at the airport coming back from Oklahoma, I talked through things with my dad and I kind of knew then I was like 95 percent Penn State. Then this morning it was about 100 percent."

Granville admitted it was tough to inform the other staffs he would not be choosing their programs, but said it was amazing to tell the staff at Penn State he was coming.

"They were real excited. That's one thing I really respect about them, they're not gonna show fake emotions or nothing or like act crazily excited. Like they were excited for sure, but it was all genuine."

Now, Granville will switch his brain a bit to help recruit for the Nittany Lions. You likely will not see saying much on social media, but he will putting in the work behind the scenes.

"I'm gonna try to reach out to some for sure to try to build the best class I can. I probably won't be one of those dudes who publicly does it on Twitter, but I'll like reach out to them individually."