Rivals250 Mario Nash Jr. commits to Mississippi State

Four-star offensive tackle Mario Nash Jr. did not anticipat having a decision made by the end of June, but recruiting works in unique ways.

Nash, one of the top OT this talented 2025 recruiting cycle out of Mississippi, committed in-state to the Bulldogs over LSU, Clemson and Ole Miss, among others.

The Rivals250 offensive lineman out of De Kalb (Miss.) Kemper County has been on four official visits in as many weekends in a June that also included trips up to Ohio State and also to Alabama.

In the end, Mississippi State sealed the deal with the final official visit of June.

"They've been texting me a lot, every day and keeping it really consistent," Nash told Rivals on the Bulldogs. "I like the way Coach (Cody) Kennedy coaches and I like Coach (Jeff) Lebby's personality. Coach Kennedy is more laid-back, but he'll coach you up good. He knows what he's talking about and usually is coaching me up in camp about what I did wrong or what to work on."

Visits to Clemson and then to LSU made big immediate impressions on Nash, who instead picked the Bulldogs, which have maintained a steady presence in his recruitment over the course of the off-season.

"They're a school that's coming at me pretty hard," Nash told Rivals ahead of his four official visits.

NASH WAS A RCS DALLAS OL MVP

Nash was named OL MVP at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Dallas.

"Nash made the trek from Mississippi to Texas and didn't waste time seizing reps. Nash lined up at multiple positions, including right tackle and inside at guard, and was a force in pass-pro against several of the top defensive linemen in attendance. Nash -- who is very light on his feet and moved well laterally during positional drills -- was able to initiate contact at a high rate and was even better at absorbing contact, then exploded through. Nash was able to contain linemen off the edge and also control the rush from inside, and has a lot of upside at multiple positions up front, but especially guard." --National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman