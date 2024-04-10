Rivals250 DT Trent Wilson breaks down his commitment to Oklahoma

Rivals250 defensive tackle Trent Wilson originally planned on committing this summer but the Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise star couldn't wait any longer. He announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Wednesday night.

Penn State, Ohio State and Texas A&M were Wilson's other finalists. He breaks down his decision in the video below.

RIVALS' REACTION

Wilson is every bit the 6-foot-3, 275 pounds he's listed at and what makes him such a difficult matchup for offensive linemen is his combination of quickness and strength at the snap. On some plays, Wilson is in the backfield before offensive linemen are able to get a hand on him. He does a good job collapsing the pocket but he is also the type of defensive lineman who's able to shoot gaps and get penetration. Wilson thrives on using his versatility to his advantage and can consistently beat the man in front of him if he is not double-teamed.