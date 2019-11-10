Rivals250 DT Jacobian Guillory is a Tiger

THE SITUATION

Jacobian Guillory has had Dec. 20 circled on his calendar for months. That, of course, was the day he'd announce his commitment to either LSU or Alabama.

After LSU's triumphant victory in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night, the Rivals250 could not wait any longer.

Guillory, the top uncommitted defensive prospect in Louisiana, gave LSU fans even more reason to celebrate on Sunday as he informed Coach Ed Orgeron that his commitment is over and he was set to be a Tiger.

Guillory will sign with LSU in December and will be on campus this summer.

Guillory was offered by LSU after his freshman campaign at Alexandria (La.) High School. That was his first scholarship offer. He eventually grabbed the attention of schools like Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia and Alabama before the Tigers and Tide separated from the pack over the summer. The four-star took both of his official visits in June and wanted to commit before his senior year got underway, but the two SEC West powers were too close at the top for Guillory to make a call.

Guillory, who has visited Baton Rouge on multiple occasions this fall, made the trek out to T-Town this weekend for the 2019 version of the "Game of the Century," and he saw enough on-the-field from LSU to be confident in his decision.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"I was watching LSU football play last night and on the first drive, when Rashard (Lawrence) batted that pass down and Tua (Tagovailoa) fumbled the ball ... after that I knew LSU was gonna win the game."

"I just feel like LSU is home."

"Everybody was psyched. Coach O kept saying he was gonna speak it into existence. All of a sudden, it (my commitment) became a reality."

"It means a lot. Being from Louisiana, being from a small town like little old Alexandria, to put on for a program on the rise, it means a lot to me."

"I didn't cheer (last night in Alabama). I just watched. I observed. And sure enough, LSU pulled it off."

"It was a battle for all four quarters. LSU came out on top with the win and I want to be a part of the best."

RIVALS REACTION

It should be noted that Guillory is a champion powerlifter with enormous strength, which is pretty glaring on tape. At 6-foot-2 and 320-plus pounds, the defensive tackle is overpowering and cannot be blocked one-on-one.

This season, Guillory has thrived at penetrating the line and taking on blockers, but still affecting plays. He's shown off the ability to absorb blockers but also shed them to snatch up ball-carriers. He's also added some explosiveness as a pass-rusher from the middle of the defensive line.

Guillory has been camping at LSU over the years and steadily improving. He's a traditional, powerful force in the middle, but has some deceptive athleticism and agility to him. He hustles down the line to make plays in the run game and adds another element as an interior pass-rusher. He can overpower you, for sure, but also has some refined technique to beat his counterparts in an array of different ways.

Guillory joins a Louisiana contingent of nationally ranked defensive linemen n the Tigers' 2020 class that also features top-100 prospect Jaquelin Roy and top-250 prospect Jalen Lee. While Guillory adds brute force, Roy has quickness and Lee blends a bit of both worlds. It's a rather impressive haul of complementary skill-sets that Orgeron is reeling in this recruiting cycle from LSU's backyard.