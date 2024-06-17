Rivals250 DT Andrew Maddox commits to Ole Miss

One of the nation's top defensive linemen out of the Southeast made up his mind.

Andrew Maddox, the No. 7-ranked defensive tackle in the Rivals250 for the 2025 recruiting cycle, committed in-state to Ole Miss on Monday.

The four-star DT from Hattiesburg (Miss.) Oak Grove High followed in his older brother AJ Maddox's footsteps in selecting the Rebels. Maddox, the No. 2 overall player out of Mississippi this year, picked Ole Miss over Arkansas, LSU and Auburn, among others.

No team had been pursuing Maddox harder than Ole Miss over the span of his recruitment.

"I just love the coaching staff at Ole Miss," Maddox told Rivals.

"Every time we go up there, we have a great time," he continued. "The staff always makes sure we're taken care of. They're always welcoming. They make us feel at home and I love that about Ole Miss."

Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding has played a key role in recruiting the state's top DL to Oxford.

Golding's connection with Maddox dates back his time at Alabama. This Ole Miss staff views the four-star DT as the missing piece to the puzzle on defense.

"I love the defense," he explained. "Talking to Coach Pete and (Randall Joyner), I fit in well with their defense. I get off the ball quick, move around great with great hands and feet. I love the stuff they run, I fit in perfectly with their defense. I would be the final piece of the puzzle."

"I love the atmosphere of the school and how it's loud on game days," Maddox added. "It feels like you're in a big shark tank. It's amazing and I love everything about it."

The Rebels have been trending with Maddox for much of the off-season. The combination of coaches has clicked well with the 6-foot-4, 285-pounder.

""I love Coach Pete. We talked when he was at Alabama and we had a special relationship when he was there. He's a great coach and I love him, he's very supportive of his players," Maddox told Rivals this off-season. "The same with Coach Joyner. His players have a lot of energy and he puts them in a position to be aggressive and handle business on and off the field."