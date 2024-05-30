Rivals250 DB Jaylan Morgan is down to six schools

Rivals250 DB Jaylan Morgan is inching closer to a decision. He took another step in that direction with his final six schools.

Morgan, the No. 12-ranked cornerback in the country out of Rockvale (Tenn.) High, is down to six Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Purdue and Florida.

After a productive spring culminating with a visit to Athens for the annual scavenger hunt, Morgan has four official visits scheduled to as many SEC programs over the next few weeks. That tour starts this weekend with Florida (May 31-June 2) before returning back to Ole Miss (June 7-9), Mississippi State (June 14-16) and to Georgia (June 21-23).

"It was a pretty good spring," Morgan told Rivals. "A lot of coaches were coming through, which helped show me how much interest they really have. I had some good talks with a lot of those coaches and I felt like I balanced it well. I was able to put in work and get ready for the season, also keep on developing those relationships with coaches that came through."

ON FLORIDA

"When Coach Harris first came up to the school to offer me in January, he stuck out to me based on the conversations we had. I remember coming home and telling my mom we had to go see Florida, and on the unofficial (visit) we ended up scheduling the official. I'm looking forward to getting back down there. I went down there for a spring practice, but I'm looking forward to more time with him (Harris) this weekend."

"He sold me on Florida, and at the same time he was giving me tips on other schools and showing me how to move around the circuit," he continued. "It's the little things that can help me make best decision for me, and that stood out to me. Not many coaches do that ... he was all-around keeping it 100 with me

ON OLE MISS

"They've been coming for me pretty hard, recruiting me hard this spring. I like all the coaches at Ole Miss. (Pete) Golding is hilarious and I like Coach Neighbors a lot. If you look at the roster, the freshmen, the underclassmen, there's a lot of opportunities on defense. I've developed a good relationship with those coaches and I can't wait to keep building it up."

ON MISSISSIPPI STATE

"Mississippi State has been recruiting me hard, they came up to the school this spring and I had good talks with them. When I went down there (in April) I liked it. It had a very homie feel down there and they made me put them in my top schools. Coach Barnes and Coach Hutzler each come from programs that produce great DB -- Ohio State and Alabama."

ON GEORGIA

"I've never seen anything like the scavenger hunt before. It made me think. How it was set up, interacting with coaches if you would work if you came to Georgia and the same with recruits, and how it correlates to football -- that showed me how everything would operate from a football aspect and a relationship aspect. Everything was very smooth and very unique up there. It opened my eyes a little bit ... no other school did that, and I get along well with Coach (Kirby) Smart and everyone else really well."