Rivals250 cornerback Jahmir Joseph commits to Penn State

Penn State is making a splash in the secondary, as Rivals250 class of 2025 cornerback Jahmir Joseph pledged to the Nittany Lions on Monday.

The four-star prospect out of Saint Joseph Regional High School in Montvale, New Jersey was in Happy Valley for his official visit with Penn State this past weekend and saw enough on the trip to commit to the Nittany Lions.

Joseph ranks as the No. 2 player in the state of New Jersey, the No. 12 cornerback and No. 138 prospect overall in the 2025 cycle.

This is a big pickup in the defensive backfield for head coach James Franklin, associate head coach/defensive recruiting coordinator/cornerbacks coach Terry M. Smith, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Tom Allen and the rest of the PSU staff.

Besides Penn State, Joseph took official visits to Stanford (May 31) and Notre Dame (June 7). He previously had an official visit scheduled with South Carolina for the weekend of June 21, but that is unlikely to take place following his pledge to PSU.

In addition to the schools mentioned above, Joseph received scholarship offers from Georgia, Boston College, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Duke, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Joseph is high school teammates at Saint Joseph Regional with four-star all-purpose running back John Forster, who recently committed to Rutgers.

Next, Joseph will compete at the Rivals Five-Star event in Jacksonville on June 25 and June 26 and look to bolster his rankings even further with a strong showing in front of Rivals' national analyst team.

In the 6-foot, 175-pound Joseph, the Nittany Lions are getting a physical defensive back who shows good ball skills. He also is a willing and strong tackler in run support and makes a big impact on special teams. His ability to use his speed to track down ball carriers in the open fields also jumps out in Joseph's game.

With Joseph now in the fold, Penn State currently has three defensive backs committed in the 2025 cycle. In total, PSU now has 15 commits in its 2025 recruiting class, including nine four-star prospects. The Nittany Lions rank in the top-15 in the nation in the team recruiting rankings.