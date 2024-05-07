Rivals250 CB Trystan Haynes commits to Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Sooners landed a big commitment on Tuesday.

Midwest City (Okla.) Carl Albert four-star cornerback Trystan Haynes announced his commitment to the in-state power. The Rivals250 prospect immediately becomes one of the top players in the Sooners’ 2025 recruiting class. Haynes had close to 20 scholarship offers from around the country.

Haynes is the 15th commitment of the class for Oklahoma and the fourth defensive back joining Maliek Hawkins, Courtland Guillory, and Marcus Wimberly.

WHAT THE SOONERS ARE GETTING

The Carl Alberts standouts is a do-it-all athlete that makes plays in all three areas of the game: offense, defense, and special teams.

In the secondary, Haynes will be a considerable asset as the Sooners head to the SEC. He has length at 6-foot-2, 175 pounds and he shown he is not only capable of, but willing to be active in run defense. He is physical, can get off blocks, and puts his body in the action to bring down ball carriers. In the air, Haynes uses his length and superb ball skills to defend passes. In two seasons at the varsity level, he has reeled in five interceptions and 12 pass breakups. Another valued skill of Haynes is his ability to go hunt the ball in a different area of the field. Even when he is not the targeted defender, he can affect the play.

In his junior season, Haynes was a major weapon at wide receiver, reeling in 45 receptions for 1,009 yards and 12 touchdowns. Haynes flashed skills with the ball in his hand and navigating traffic to rack up yards.

An added piece of Haynes’ addition is the potential in the return game. A monster in the return game for Carl Albert, Haynes returned four kickoffs and two punt returns for touchdowns in the past two seasons. In his junior season, he averaged 39.2 yards per kickoff return and 39.1 yards per punt return. Haynes is a major asset in the secondary, but a potential difference maker in the return game.

WHERE THE SOONERS RANK IN 2025

The Sooners are putting together one of the best hauls in the 2025 class. While the addition of Haynes does not advance them further in the rankings, they inch closer to jumping into the top three. With Haynes in the class, they now have a class score of 1,633 points, just 94 points behind No. 3 LSU.

Oklahoma now has 12 four-star prospects and a trio of three-star prospects.

Haynes is the fourth Rivals250 member of the Sooners' class, alongside Elijah Thomas, Trent Wilson, and Kevin Sperry.