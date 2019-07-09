Rivals100 OLB Prince Dorbah commits to Texas

Vli71gtaliodkxwozwch

THE SITUATION

The secret is out.

Prince Dorbah has gone through different chapters of his recruitment before whittling his list of colleges down to five, and then two, and now one. The Rivals100 outside linebacker from Highland Park (Texas) High School in Dallas committed to Texas on Tuesday.

LSU finished second in the Dorbah sweepstakes. Oklahoma, Arkansas and Oklahoma State were other finalists that slowly fell out of favor in recent months.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Rumors of a Dorbah commitment to Texas were planted back in the spring as the four-star prospect made a string of visits to Austin and continued to build a relationship with the coaching staff, namely defensive line coach Oscar Giles and defensive coordinator Todd Orlando, who works primarily with the linebackers.

Dorbah dropped a final five midway through the spring that included the Longhorns in addition to LSU, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. LSU had recently offered the outside linebacker at the time of the release. Dorbah is a teammate of three-star quarterback Chandler Morris, whose father is the head coach of the Hogs and lured the talented four-star onto campus as recently as last summer. Oklahoma offered Dorbah before Texas did, which had his attention early on. Oklahoma State was his first Power 5 overture.

By the end of May, Dorbah had narrowed his list of schools down to two: LSU and Texas. Both the Horns and the Tigers hosted the Rivals100 standout for their spring games. Texas was able to get Dorbah and his entire family back on campus for an official visit in June leading to his announcement.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"This was the toughest decision I've ever had to make, but it's the right decision and I'm excited about it."

"Coach (Tom) Herman, Coach (Rashaad) Samples, Coach (Oscar) Giles and Coach (Todd) Orlando all played big roles. So much went into and my family loved the conversations with the coaches."

"After my official visit, I knew I wanted to go there (to Texas). I just needed to talk it over with my family. They were sold on Texas."

"We talked about the next three years being the best three years -- in terms of education and also staying close to my family."

"Talking to the players was big for me, talking to the players and the coaches. Those conversations between us went a long way."

RIVALS REACTION

Dorbah is a unique defensive prospect that will undergo a beneficial position change when he arrives in Austin and is plugged into Orlando's 3-4 front.

The four-star lines up as a 5-technique for Highland Park, but projects as a stand-up outside linebacker in the Big 12. At 6-foot-4 and 224 pounds, Dorbah is long, lean and explosive off the line. He worked out as a defensive end and a stand-up rusher at RCS Dallas and the difference was incredible.

As an outside backer, Dorbah bursts off the ball and uses his elite speed and hands to shed bigger offensive tackles and get to the quarterback. He's freakishly agile with 4.5 speed to beat tackles to the edge. Dorbah has a unique set of pass-rush moves, including a spin move and stutter step, to keep linemen guessing throughout the game.

Dorbah's athleticism will allow him to be effective in coverage at Texas. He has deceptive strength, but he'll have a chance to continue to add more muscle to his frame in a college workout program while maintaining his quickness. He also has great footwork, which is evident on tape.

