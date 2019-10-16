Rivals100 OL Chris Morris breaks down his Texas A&M commitment

Tvzysehaiphjrc4d4bvv

THE SITUATION

Texas A&M added a major piece to its 2020 recruiting class on Wednesday morning, securing a commitment from Chris Morris, the No. 1 prospect in the state of Arkansas. Morris, a Memphis native, has been a fixture on the recruiting scene since very early in his high school career and his pledge to the Aggies comes after extended flirtations with Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama and several others. Rivals.com caught up with Morris to talk about his commitment to the Aggies.

IN HIS WORDS

"I was ready to shut down the recruiting process and take some weight off my chest and focus in on school and my senior season. I'm pretty much done and I've known that College Station was going to be home for me for a while so I was ready to be an Aggie."

Official visit: "Me being able to spend more time with all the coaches and talk to them. It was great. We all got to sit down and talk about stuff outside of football. Life after football, what it's like as a student-athlete there and all of that. It gave me time to break down what I want to do in life and see how it can go with them."

Thoughts on their season: "They've had a really tough schedule, but I think they can still finish strong. I'm not really at this point making a decision on wins and losses. I know what the program is about, the tradition they have, and I think Coach Fisher is the guy to get them back to the top. They will keep getting better."

Early playing time: "That's pretty much a big thing for me, to come in and earn my spot. Hopefully I have a chance to come in and learn and play as a freshman and then work my way into the starting lineup as a sophomore."

Bond with other recruits: "It's honestly great. Even though I'm not from Texas I've gotten to know a lot of the guys and we all see each other as future teammates. Even before I was committed, we all know we were coming. We have fun and vibe together."

Future visits: "Miami came in late and just offered me so I may still take an official there. I talked to Coach Fisher about it and he told me he's OK with that. But I'm all Texas A&M."

I never thought I’d see this day. I went from odds being stacked against me to college offers being stacked up for me. I’m so blessed to be able to share....My college commitment! 🎥🍿 pic.twitter.com/UM77nzqqS2 — Chris Morris (@ChrisMo75901) October 16, 2019

RIVALS REACTION

Morris has been trending toward the Aggies for a long time but officially getting him in the fold is big. Texas A&M continues to recruit the Memphis area and all of Tennessee hard and expect the Aggies to continue to make noise in the state going forward.