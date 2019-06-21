Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge: Three storylines for LSU fans to follow

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

FIVE-STAR CHALLENGE ROSTER

The 2019 Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas is rapidly approaching. Top prospects from the 2020 and 2021 classes will flock to Atlanta to put their skills to the test against elite competition from all across the country.

LSU fans should have a vested interest in challenges taking place inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 25. Here are three storylines worth following.

1. Getting a look at future pieces of LSU's defensive backfield

Whether you view LSU as “DBU” or not, there is no denying that talented defensive back collection that will be representing the Tigers in Atlanta later this month. Newly minted Rivals250 cornerback Major Burns will be at the Five-Star Challenge as two of the LSU defensive back commitments who punched their ticket to the Benz.

LSU may not be done in their star-studded secondary haul either. Joshua Eaton, Kelee Ringo and Xavion Alford are also at the top of the Tigers’ wish list for 2020, not to mention Tony Grimes, who fits the same mold as Burns at cornerback out of the 2021 class. Eaton and Alford are coming off camp appearances in Baton Rouge and both included the Tigers in their lead group after the spring. Grimes has also expressed interest in LSU and could emerge as one of the top defensive back targets when the script flips to 2021.

2. LSU will be keeping an eye on the big men at ATL

Qm4lprjgda5x8xcmmuog

Coach Ed Orgeron has put in early work on LSU’s 2020 recruiting class, which currently ranks second nationally. Much of the commitments have come from quarterbacks, receivers and defensive backs, but this is LSU and Coach O, and there are more defensive linemen that are going to claim spots sooner or later.

Rivals100 defensive end Vernon Broughton took an official visit to LSU on June 7 and will be a focal point for the Tigers looking to restock at the line of scrimmage. The same goes for Rivals100 tackle Jaquelin Roy, a Baton Rouge native and one-time verbal pledge. Roy is toying with the idea of committing before his senior season and recently tore it up at LSU’s linemen camp.

