Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge: Peers predict where fellow players will land

ATLANTA -- It’s our job at Rivals.com to cut through all the noise and zero in on where the nation’s top players will end up playing their college football. Sometimes when it comes to searching for information, the best intel comes from fellow elite prospects.

At this week’s Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas, we surveyed several players about where five elite prospects will eventually land. Here are the results.

The pick: USC

Why: “He’s a California guy and I think staying home and playing for the Trojans is the best decision for him. He’s a smart guy, so USC.” -- Rivals100 USC quarterback commit Bryce Young

The pick: Ohio State

Why: “I think he’s going to follow a lot of guys and end up there.” -- Rivals100 running back Bijan Robinson

The pick: Georgia

Why: “We don’t talk that much about our recruitment but he’s brought them up a few times. I think he liked his visit up there too” -- Five-star defensive back Kelee Ringo

The pick: Clemson

Why: “He’s coming to Clemson. I have him locked in.” -- Five-star Clemson defensive line commit Bryan Bresee

The pick: Clemson

Why: “I have just heard everyone in his ear for Clemson.” -- Rivals250 Ohio State quarterback commit Jack Miller

The pick: Georgia

Why: “He’s going to Georgia,” -- Young

The pick: Ohio State

Why: “Maybe the Arizona kids all get together at that school.” -- Robinson

The pick: Georgia

Why: “That’s just my gut feeling for him.” -- Bresee

The pick: Ohio State

Why: “I’m trying to bring him with me and I think I’m doing a pretty good job so far.” -- Miller

The pick: USC

Why: “We have smart guys, you’re asking about smart people.” -- Young

The pick: Ohio State

Why: “That’s the safe pick.” -- Ringo

The pick: Ohio State

Why: “I just have a feeling based on everything I’ve seen.” -- Bresee

The pick: Ohio State

Why: “He was just up there and he loved it and we have been talking about it.” -- Miller

