Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge: Farrell's commitment predictions

The Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas for 2019 is in the books with more than 100 top players from around the country competing in Atlanta last week. So where will the uncommitted players end up? Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell takes a stab at predicting them here.

MORE #RIVALSCHALLENGE: Peers predictions | The Farrell Awards | Simmons' surprises | Mind of Mike after early sessions | MVPs | Teams that should be pleased | Coverage from throughout the day

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

Scroll to continue with content Ad

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

QUARTERBACK

All of the quarterbacks that competed at the Five-Star Challenge are committed and I don’t see any flipping.

RUNNING BACK

T9jn3kveugtakawhzney

Bijan Robinson – Ohio State – This appears to be down to Ohio State and Texas and everything I heard at the event led to Robinson ending up in the Buckeyes' class. However, it’s still very close and you can’t count Texas out as he had a great visit there.

Jalen Berger – Penn State – Ohio State gets Robinson and Michigan took Blake Corum, so both will be full and Penn State will be a great option for him. The Buckeyes want two backs, so keep an eye out for them here, but I’ll go Nittany Lions right now.

DeAndre Boykins (2021) – South Carolina – Family ties make for an early prediction here but North Carolina, Clemson and others will be in the mix.

WIDE RECEIVER

R93jz57gmbptc5lxgchr

Marc Britt – Florida – Most assume Britt will end up as a Gator and that hasn’t changed for quite some time.

Lavon Bunkley-Shelton – Texas -- He has some academic hurdles ahead of him and could have to go the JUCO route, but I think he signs with Texas over Washington. Watch out for USC if the Trojans decide to recruit him as a wide receiver as they want him as a defensive back right now.

Story continues

Mookie Cooper – Ohio State – The former Texas commitment was thought to be an Illinois lean, but his recent trip to Ohio State has changed everything and he appears to be a lock for the Buckeyes.

Dekel Crowdus (2021) – Kentucky – Louisville will make a strong push and Purdue is selling Rondale Moore, but the Wildcats land him.

Bryce Gowdy – Penn State – Gowdy likes Georgia Tech, Syracuse, West Virginia and others but I think Penn State leads and John Dunmore’s commitment from last year helps with the Florida wide receiver.

Javien Hester – Texas – The Longhorns do well with big outside receivers and that’s where he’s leaning right now.

Keandre Lambert – Virginia Tech – Home state ties win out here but Penn State and Florida are in the mix.

Koy Moore – LSU – Moore has many schools on his mind and will take visits for sure but most think he’s going to stay in-state and play for the Tigers.

Jacquez Smith (2021) – Notre Dame – This is a pure guess based on his current favorites and a lot could change if Georgia has room for him in its class, but he really likes the Irish.

Read More