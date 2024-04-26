Rivals100 DB Alex Graham commits to Coach Prime, Colorado

Alex Graham kept many guessing.

From accelerating his recruitment to setting a weekend commitment date between his three-dozen scholarship offers or so, there was little buzz for the eventual pick.

But as the New Year arrived, and multiple trips to Boulder went down, Colorado emerged as the team to beat. The Michigan native, now at IMG Academy in Florida, went public with the pick for Deion Sanders and company on Friday evening.

"With the NFL Draft this weekend and me committing, I feel like it is falling into place," Graham told Rivals. "The big thing Coach Prime preaches is you having accountability...I feel like Colorado is a good spot for me.

"I can focus there and I'll be coached by Coach Prime, the best to ever do it."

Graham is a versatile secondary recruit with offers to fill plenty of positions depending on the program. CU sees him as a boundary cornerback, also the four-star's position preference, so the intensity between each party has risen in recent months.

"That's just telling me they believe in me," he said. "They do take a lot of players in the portal so it means a lot for them to take a high school player. It means they expect me to handle business, so I'm gonna do that."

Getting back to campus this weekend for the program's spring game, Graham has been able to spend considerable time with his collegiate head coach at different points.

He offered insight on how Sanders operates with him.

"Honestly, he's a really good dude," he said. "When people usually meet their heroes, they don't seem to be like the person they think they would be. But Coach Prime is a real good dude, he's very genuine, he keeps it real with me.

"You can talk to him about anything and that's what I like about him."

With the newest insertion of talent, a new conference and expectations steadily rising in Boulder, the newest Buff appears to be a strong fit in the confidence department.

"I beleive," Graham said. "I know for my class we've got a couple more dogs joining us really soon.

"I really think we can get close to winning a national championship...we're gonna show y'all."





