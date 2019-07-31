Rivals100 ATH Billy Bowman Jr. commits to Texas

THE SITUATION

Billy Bowman Jr. had an eventful summer, and that -- in all seriousness -- is certainly an understatement.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Rivals100 athlete for the Class of 2021 is a highly sought-after prospect on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. A fantastic two-way player, Bowman was not expecting to commit this early in the process. In fact, earlier this month, the four-star wasn't even planning to trim his list of top schools down until after his junior season.

However, the light came on soon after the Dead Period ended.

Bowman returned to The Forty Acres and within days of the visit, the Rivals100 athlete committed to Texas over Alabama.

The Longhorns have been on a ridiculous tear as soon as July hit -- and that applies not only to their 2020 recruiting haul, but the start of the 2021 class. Rivals100 wide receiver Quaydarius Davis was the first commitment for Texas' 2021 class, and in July alone the team has landed pledges from quarterback Jalen Milroe, tight end Lake McRee, athlete Juan Davis and offensive tackle Hayden Connor. Now, you can add a fourth four-star and a third top-100 prospect to the fold in Bowman, who can play either in the slot or in the secondary when he arrives in Austin.

HOW IT UNFOLDED

Story continues

Bowman has been a household name in the North Texas area for two years already but saw his recruitment reach new heights in the aftermath of a breakout sophomore campaign. In January, new offers began to pour in from the likes of Notre Dame, Arkansas, Missouri, Texas Tech, TCU, Florida State and Florida, among others.

It wasn't until the summer arrived when Bowman began to make the rounds to different campuses. In the spring, Bowman made the short trek up to Arkansas and spoke glowingly about Chad Morris and the program being on the up-and-up there. He also raved about the way Missouri was recruiting him and how he felt like a priority there.

However, between trips up to South Bend, down to Florida and Florida State, Alabama and Texas, Bowman was complimentary about the Gators' coaching staff and campus, as well as his time with Coach Nick Saban and Karl Scott in Tuscaloosa.

It was certainly clear that the Texas offer was one he was anxious for and carried its own weight.

In the middle of July, Bowman seemed far off from any decision. He was eyeing a top schools list sometime in the winter after his junior season had come and went, so upon his return to Austin, the light switch flicked on. Texas has a ton of momentum with its 2020 and 2021 recruiting classes as the summer heats up and Bowman is just another nationally-ranked piece that has been added to the equation.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"Really, the schools I visited this summer, they were second to none. I saw a lot of great things at each school."

"Texas was another big offer for me. It's great and their past is amazing. I feel like they're building something that's gonna be great there in the future."

"At camp, they said I did well. They said they really liked how I moved and all that. Getting an offer, it was great. That's all I ever wanted. I really wanted that and it was a huge offer for me."

"I'm done (with visits) for the summer. We start football the first week of August because we didn't have a real spring football. So at our school, football is starting."

RIVALS REACTION

Bowman is ranked as a top-100 prospect at athlete, and that is also the way Texas is recruiting him. At the moment, the Texas coaches are open to Bowman's future position being on either side of the ball, according to a source close to the situation. That means that he could eventually be a prolific slot receiver for the Longhorns or a ball-hawking defensive back. Likely, he'll have a chance to compete for a spot returning kicks and punts as well.

At 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds, Bowman has a put-together frame to go along with 4.47 speed. He also clocked a 10.78-second 100-meter. He's a special athlete with fantastic vision and instincts, which shows on both sides of the ball and in the return game. He's elusive and slippery, but also keeps his legs moving and is difficult to corral in the open field. Bowman is always a threat to return it to the house.

Offensively, Bowman projects as a slot receiver for the Longhorns. He's both fast and quick and should be able to get good releases off the ball and separate from defensive backs. He routinely creates distance between himself and defensive backs and can stretch the field vertically down the seams. At Ryan, the staff finds creative ways to get Bowman in space and let him go to work. He can stretch the field and turn short routes into big gains. He's effective on screens, end-arounds and dump-off passes in the flat. He effectively plants his foot and makes defenders miss and is a downhill runner who's able to big up chunk yardage with every touch.

Bowman may have the brightest future on the defensive side of the ball. He's absurdly instinctual and has a ball-hawking nature, evident by five interceptions as a sophomore in 2018, including two pick-sixes. Bowman makes a habit out of jumping routes. He also has a knack for turnovers and looks to strip the ball in 1-on-1 situations. He's also disciplined in coverage with excellent anticipation of routes and outstanding coverage skills. He effectively reads the quarterback and can cover a ton of ground in a hurry to make plays on the ball while it's still in the air.

Read More