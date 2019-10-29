Rivals Roundtable: Which team could finish with a No. 1 class?

Yby9ergqzgwz0f9cdvr1

Alabama won eight team recruiting titles from 2008-17, and Georgia took the last two years. In today’s Rivals Ranking Question of the Week, we ask the Rivals analysts to name one program in their region who could head to the top of the recruiting rankings in the coming cycles:

ROB CASSIDY, Florida analyst

I guess Florida wins by default here. This question doesn't really seem like a fair one to ask me because Miami and Florida State are both in times of turmoil. It's hard to imagine either finishing in the top five any time soon. The Gators are on the most stable footing by far, but Clemson, Alabama and Georgia continue to take the state's most highly regarded prospects, so reaching No. 1 is a massive ask even for the Gators.

ADAM FRIEDMAN, Mid-Atlantic analyst

I'm torn between Penn State and North Carolina, but I'll go with the Nittany Lions. Penn State has a head start on North Carolina because of its on-field success. The Nittany Lions have strung together some very good recruiting classes but North Carolina could catch up quickly with more success on the field. North Carolina's recruiting territory is much more fertile than Penn State's, and that could make it easier for the Tar Heels to put together highly rated recruiting classes easier than Penn State. For now, give me Penn State.

