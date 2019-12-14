Rivals Roundtable: Surprise teams, emerging stars, unsigned seniors

Lt0yf8agttzvb33xagem

AP

The Rivals Roundtable is back this weekend and analysts Eric Bossi, Corey Evans and Dan McDonald have plenty to discuss. Which team’s start is the most surprising? Which unranked player has made the largest impression this winter and who surprised by going unsigned in the early period?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE: Seven programs with help on the way | New rule proposal



1. What team is off to the most surprising start?

Bossi: There are two that stick out to me. One that’s great, one that’s not so great. In the great column it’s got to be Ohio State. I’ve liked what Chris Holtmann has been building in Columbus, but man, he’s way ahead of schedule if what this team is doing so far this year is for real. They are balanced, have depth and can play any style. The scary thought, they could get the entire crew -- though junior big man Kaleb Wesson will likely test the NBA waters -- plus a pair of four-star recruits back next season.

On the other side is North Carolina. I don’t think their fanbase expected them to be great and their preseason ranking was based on them being North Carolina and Roy Williams being a Hall of Famer than it was their roster. So, a few losses don’t concern me and I don’t necessarily think they are underachieving.



However, I can’t remember the last time I saw a Williams coached team struggle so mightily to score. Freshman point guard Cole Anthony has been electric at times, but his usage is crazy and he has to do way too much for the Heels to have any kind of efficiency. Somebody, especially another guard, needs to step up and help this team score the rock.

Story continues

Evans: I give my respect to Dayton and DePaul, but how can it not be Ohio State? Holtmann has worked wonders in the coach’s box, whether it be at Butler or OSU, but this season is his best yet. The Buckeyes have not only won games, they’ve decimated their opponents with quality shooting and pungent defense. Plus, they have an All-American type of big man in Wesson.



To defeat North Carolina, Penn State and Villanova, likely three tournament teams by over 25 points each, I am not buying it that there are no great teams in college basketball this season. Sure, the Buckeyes could falter in the coming weeks with Kentucky and West Virginia on the schedule, but Ohio State has it absolutely rolling and I don’t see it coming to a halt anytime soon.

McDonald: I’m pretty surprised how the season has started in the state of Michigan. I’ve been really impressed with how sharp Michigan has looked out of the gates with Juwan Howard in his first year as a college coach. It’s not like he walked into a bad roster, but I thought it might take some time for them hit their stride. They have looked really good overall, despite dropping two of the last three.



On the other end, I’ve been surprised to see Michigan State look vulnerable so far this season. I tend to think Tom Izzo will figure it out with this group, but I thought they would be better than this right now.

2. Which unranked player has made the biggest impression during the high school season?

Bossi: Arterio Morris. The more I go back and review notes, watch more film and do more background on the 6-foot-4 sophomore guard from Dallas (Texas) Kimball, the more I’m convinced that he could be a star in the making. I’m not calling him John Wall and I’m not saying he’s on that level, but man he does some John Wall things. Especially in the middle of the floor as a big, strong, athletic and fast playmaker who attacks the rim relentlessly. Also like Wall, he is a master of the chase down block and gives off energy to the crowd and teammates.



For now he’s a four-star prospect and outside of the 2022 rankings but that there is no doubt he’ll rank highly when we update things this winter. Houston, Kansas, Oregon, SMU, Stephen F. Austin, TCU and Texas Tech have offered and more will be jumping in for Morris, a potential big-timer.

Evans: Kai Sotto. His opening day showing at the National Prep Showcase was something else. I knew very little to nothing about the Filipino sensation, but I did after.



A 7-footer that can gracefully move up and down the floor, Sotto showed the ability to handle the ball in specific situations, shoot to the perimeter and value on the defensive end. Just 17 years of age, the feeling was that he was not going to attend college but that has changed in recent weeks. He has already taken unofficial visits to Georgia Tech and Kentucky, while Auburn, DePaul, and USC are three others that could host him sometime soon. He is, at the least, a top-60 prospect and I am looking forward to hearing what Bossi has to say about him after he gets an evaluation of him completed next week in Las Vegas.

McDonald: This is really easy for me. Ryan Mutombo, son of Dikembe Mutombo, is my answer. As I mentioned in my column yesterday, it was as impressive of a performance as I’ve seen out of a post player in a while on Tuesday night. He scored 43 points against a good team that was keyed on trying to shut him down.



His improvement in the past six months has been pretty incredible. He can score around the rim and in the mid-range. He has great hands, rebounds well, and protects the rim. And just as important as those traits, he’s physically and mentally tough. He’s added offers from Georgetown and Georgia Tech, but several others have been calling like Florida State, North Carolina, Rutgers and Virginia.

3. Who surprised you by not signing early?

Bossi: Give me Hunter Dickinson here. I was quite surprised to see the seven-foot mountain of a post player make it out of the early signing period. Based on what he told Corey last weekend, though, it doesn’t look like the post from Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha will be available too much longer.



Duke, Florida State, Michigan and Notre Dame remain in contention and the way I see it, Michigan is the favorite. The Wolverines have a very similar player to him in John Teske and if seeing Howard’s usage of him doesn’t sway Dickinson, then I guess the Wolverines never had a real shot.

Evans: At the time, it was four-star forward Terrance Williams. I did not hear many grumblings that he was not going to sign, but once the period came and went and he did not send his NLI in to Georgetown, I knew something was up.



So, once he decommitted from the Big East program, it wasn’t that much of a surprise. There has been a steady stream of schools to show interest in Williams since then thanks to his talent base and shot making prowess. Michigan was the first to complete an in-home visit with him following his decommitment and he could potentially visit later this month. Alabama was in for him earlier this week and UCLA is expected to see him this weekend. Along with them, DePaul and Notre Dame are two others to monitor in Williams’ second go around with his recruitment.



McDonald: I was pretty surprised Dylan Cardwell didn’t sign with a school during the early signing period. It sounded like he was getting really close to choosing Georgia towards the end of the signing period, but he never put pen to paper to do it. Miami, Tennessee, UConn and Vanderbilt have been involved with him as well. Tennessee would be the one to watch here along with Georgia from what I’ve heard.