Rivals Roundtable: Who will be a perfect fit for their college team?

In every recruiting class, there are players who are ranked lower than others for one reason or another who pick the perfect school and have excellent college careers. Today, we ask each Rivals analyst to name one player that fits that description from their region.

ROB CASSIDY, Florida analyst

After seeing Ronald Delancy this season, we'll be moving him up to three-star status, and he's picked a school where he could see the field early. I'm not sure he's going to become a "star." If I were, I'd have him ranked much higher, but he is certainly better than where I have him currently and could contribute to Scott Frost's program in his first two years on campus.

ADAM FRIEDMAN, Mid-Atlantic analyst

I've written about some of the players I expect to move up the rankings, but two players I'm comfortable with as three-stars are Andre Hines and Jonathan Adorno. Hines is a big running back that's going to Boston College and, if recent history has taught us anything, we shouldn't doubt a bigger running back that's going to Boston College. Adorno is a big road-grading interior offensive lineman and he should thrive in NC State's strength and conditioning program.

