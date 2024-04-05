Rivals Roundtable: Coaching moves, transfer rebounds, UConn

It’s Roundtable Friday at Rivals, and this week’s questions are a grab bag of sorts. Today, national analysts Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan weigh in on surprising coaching moves, transfers that have already found new homes and the upcoming Final Four.

*****

*****

1. WHICH COACHING MOVE HAS SURPRISED YOU MOST?

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cassidy: I was a little surprised by Andy Enfield ditching USC for SMU. Obviously the reasoning makes sense in retrospect. The Mustangs are headed to the ACC and have NIL money at their disposal, which is obviously alluring. That said, ignoring the fact that jumping ship at USC following a 15-18 disaster season helps restart his job security would be naive. I’m not sure I would have predicted it until the rumors started to leak, however, so it still qualifies as a surprise on that front. Enfield walking away from an 11-year history as a Trojan to coach a transitioning SMU program still feels a little surreal to be honest. It also feels like a slam dunk hire for the Mustangs.

Jordan: I’m still a little surprised that Ohio State handed the program over to Jake Diebler, not because I don’t think he can handle it, it’s more that I thought the Buckeyes would pursue the proverbial big fish hire. That said, Diebler makes a lot of sense from a “keep it in the family” angle and also because of his ties to incoming recruits. Again, I like it, but I’m also a little shocked by it.

*****

2. WHICH TRANSFER THAT HAS ALREADY FOUND A NEW HOME ARE YOU MOST INTERESTED TO SEE IN HIS NEW SURROUNDINGS?

© Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Cassidy: Jerome Tang seems to love himself an under-sized point guard that doesn’t mind letting it fly, and the next one on tap is Michigan transfer Dug McDaniel, who committed to Kansas State earlier this week. The 5-foot-11 McDaniel averaged 16.3 points per game for Michigan last year but is shooting just 39% from the floor during his college career. McDaniel will help the Wildcats by putting enormous pressure on defenses next season but his shot selection will likely determine how far he can carry them. McDaniel is a bit like departed K-State guard Tylor Perry, only in the way that he is capable of taking over a game if he’s allowed to play through occasional shot-selection mistakes. If he levels out on that front, he’ll be an All-Big 12-type player in Manhattan.

Jordan: For sure, I’m saying Skyy Clark. Once upon a time, Clark was considered one of the top guards in his class and he solidified that with a strong year despite being in a less-than-ideal situation in Louisville this past season. Clark pumped in 13 points, three rebounds and three assists for the Cards and in Mick Cronin’s up-and-down fast-paced system he could thrive as the playmaker and facilitator. UCLA seems like a perfect fit in many ways for Clark.

*****

3. UCONN IS THE FAVORITE TO EMERGE FROM THE 2024 FINAL FOUR AS THE NATIONAL CHAMPION. ARE YOU TAKING THE HUSKIES OR THE FIELD?

© Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Cassidy: Give me the Huskies. I’ll usually take the field in this genre of question, but Dan Hurley’s bunch looks to be in a different class than the other three teams for a month or so now. Obviously this month is built on upsets but the depth at work on this UConn roster is unmatched. Add in the fact that center Donovan Clingan is one of few bigs in the country with the size, agility and discipline to slow down Purdue’s Zach Edey should the Boilermakers and Huskies meet in the title game on Monday. Will Alabama make a million 3s and knock UConn out on Saturday now that I’ve picked the Huskies? Of course it will, so Tide fans can feel free to DM me their thanks in advance.

Jordan: No doubt about it, I'll take UConn. I could go deep and give a couple of hot takes on why, but I’ll just say this: The Huskies held Illinois, an offensive juggernaut, to the infamous goose egg and reeled off 30-straight points simultaneously. That will never not be my reason for picking the Huskies. I also think the national championship will be boring because it will be decided fairly early on. Mark my words.

