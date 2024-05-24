Rivals Roundtable: Breaking down the first live period

The first live period of the 2024 grassroots season came and went last weekend and there was a flurry of activity to track and motor, so this week in the Rivals Roundtable national analysts Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan do just that. Below, the duo explores what they saw on the road and discusses what stood out to them on the offer front.

1. WITH MANY 2025 PROSPECT’S LIST OF COLLEGE OPTIONS STARTING TO TAKE SHAPE, WHICH PLAYER’S RECRUITMENT DO YOU FIND MOST INTRIGUING?

Cassidy: I wrote a little about this earlier in the week, but I see Braylon Mullins’ recruitment as a bit of a litmus test for where Mike Woodson stands in the court of public opinion. The in-state Mullins is from a part of the state in which Indiana traditionally does well and has been a priority target for the Hoosiers long before some other national brands knew his name. Programs such as North Carolina, Kansas and Tennessee all offered Mullins over the weekend, and now Woodson has another heavyweight fight on his hands as he heads into a season that could determine his future as the program’s head coach, Mullins may not be a “must get” for IU in the truest sense bit he seems like a player that would land in Bloomington if all things are equal. How things play out will say a lot about where the perception of the program stands among in-state prospects.

Jordan: For me it’s Hudson Greer. He’s got all the tools for the proverbial rise this spring and summer with bluebloods circling by the minute. He came out of the gates hot in the first session and kept it consistent after nursing a minor injury. Greer has begun to personally receive calls from Duke coach Jon Scheyer. That’s significant because Greer said he grew up a Duke fan. While that fandom won’t factor into the ultimate decision, it’s noteworthy for sure. Kentucky coach Mark Pope is also starting to turn up the heat for the two-way, 6-foot-7 wing. The icing on top is that Greer has already announced that he’ll play for reigning national champion Montverde Academy next season, which send his recruitment into another stratosphere if he’s still on the board in December.

2. WHICH 2025 PROSPECT TO YOU STILL FEEL IS UNDER-RECRUITED FOLLOWING THE FIRST LIVE PERIOD?

Cassidy: Kayden Mingo has raised his stock dramatically over the last year and picked up a handful of new high-major opportunities recently, so it’s not like he’s an unknown. Still, I figured his combination of production and upside would cause another offer rush following the weekend that was. Mingo’s defensive prowess might not be getting valued enough, nor is the fact that he has some indicators of becoming an even better outside shooter and facilitator than he is already. Mingo’s current options are good ones, as he’s mulling offers from high-majors such as Wake Forest, Penn State and Virginia Tech among others, but I’ll bet on a guard with an incredibly positive trajectory every time, and Mingo is just that as he seems to improve with each passing month.

Jordan: King Grace has had a big spring running with Texas Impact in the Under Armour Association with good offers, but I still feel like he’ll earn more blueblood offers in the coming months with his ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor. At 6-foot-4 with his length and three-level scoring ability, Grace will have the opportunity to be an instant impact player at the next level. His motor remains in overdrive on both ends of the floor and he plays with a chip that serves him well. I’m shocked that some elite offers still have him in the wait and see space.

3. WHICH UNDERCLASSMAN GRABBED YOUR ATTENTION MOST DURING YOUR TIME ON THE ROAD THIS SPRING

Cassidy: Casting aside the five-stars and otherwise touted prospects I was already high on before the start of the spring, I’ll go with 2026 forward Anthony Thompson, who is in the midst of a statement-making spring that will catapult him into the Rivals150 rankings in the next update. The long, left-handed wing is an incredibly versatile piece that has upper-echelon upside and a skill set that is coming together. He’s running with Indiana Elite’s 16U group on the adidas 3SSB circuit this summer and has started to turn potential into production while doing so. Thompson already lists offers from Purdue, Illinois, Texas, Indiana and others. The sophomore is a near-lock to garner blueblood interest down the road should he stay on his current development path.

Jordan: For me it’s 2026 point guard Miles Sadler, who has been one of the most steady and lethal floor generals in the country this spring. His ability to get into the lane at-will can’t be understated and his awareness and three-level scoring ability makes him one of the deadliest offensive threats on the floor at all times. He’s only 5-foot-11, but his quickness and change of speeds over the course of the game are what keep him productive throughout the game. He also thrives as a playmaker and competes on the defensive end. I have been thoroughly impressed with him thus far.