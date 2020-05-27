Rivals Reunited | Cash & Catchings

Throughout the history of the WNBA, great teams and legendary players have waged epic playoff battles that have left a lasting impact on the league.One of the WNBA’s most notable rivalries featured three-time WNBA Champion Swin Cash and newly-named Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings, who met four times in the postseason, including twice in the Conference Finals.Swin and Tamika sat down to revisit and relive many of those matchups, as well as a memorable meeting in college on the biggest possible stage, in this latest installment of “Rivals Reunited.”