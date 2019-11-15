Rivals Recruiting Podcast: Recruiting implications at Arkansas

Feos4z168awbihlsbjoz

The Rivals Recruiting podcast returns and host Josh Helmholdt welcomes managing editor Nikki Chavanelle from Hawgbeat.com, who is covering the coaching change at Arkansas. They discuss the recruiting implications of the move and more. Listen below:

RUNDOWN



1:26 – Start of Nikki Chavanelle interview

3:43 – Chad Morris’ recruiting hits and misses

9:54 – How the Dec. signing period impacts this coaching search

13:15 – Which commits the next coach should prioritize

15:50 – How Arkansas needs to recruit to compete in the SEC

19:01 – Recruiting 101: Early Signing Period myths



