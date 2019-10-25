Rivals Recruiting Podcast: One-on-one with UGASports.com Jake Reuse

Dwkfa05kk6rktulqcbsv

Rivals.com

Jake Reuse of UGASports.com joins the podcast to talk about how Georgia can capture its third straight Rivals Recruiting title and handicap the Dawgs' chances with its remaining five-star targets. We also explain scholarship limits in the Recruiting 101 segment of the podcast.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE PODCASTS: Godfather & Gorney discuss coaching salaries, more







RUNDOWN



1:41 – Start of Jake Reuse interview

3:49 – What happened with Arik Gilbert’s recruitment?

5:18 – Where does UGA go for a TE now?

9:40 - Grading Georgia’s chances with five-stars Justin Flowe, Jordan Burch, Kelee Ringo, Zach Evans, Noah Sewell and Darnell Washington

14:52 – The reasons behind Kirby Smart’s recruiting success



17:32 – Recruiting 101: Scholarship Limits

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA FANS AT UGASPORTS.COM



