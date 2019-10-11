Rivals Recruiting Podcast: Inside Texas-OU recruiting battles

Qkjedblmwkdust90drvf

Josh Helmholdt returns to the podcast-waves with a revamped podcast focused on college football recruiting. Episode one features an interview with Rivals' Texas publisher Jason Suchomel from Orangebloods.com. They talk about the recruiting implications of this weekend's Texas-Oklahoma showdown and how the recruiting wars between the two schools have evolved from Mack Brown-Bob Stoops to Tom Herman-Lincoln Riley.

RUNDOWN:

0:40 – Format of the new show

1:49 – Interview with Jason Suchomel from Orangebloods.com



3:12 – Which team can host recruits at the Red River Showdown

6:40 – Names on this year’s Texas-Oklahoma visitor list

9:09 – Breaking down Tommy Brockermeyer’s recruitment

15:07 – The current state of Texas vs. Oklahoma recruiting

19:50 – Recruiting 101: Fair Pay to Play Act



