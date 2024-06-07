Rivals recruiting buzz: Twenty visits to watch this weekend

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The second weekend of June is upon us with tons of important visits across the country. Here is a look at 20 that are particularly interesting as Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney explains why.

FACT OR FICTION: Michigan will land at least two of its weekend visitors

Na’eem Offord - Alabama

It might be time for Ohio State fans to get a little uncomfortable. The five-star commit from Birmingham (Ala.) Parker visited Alabama earlier this week and will now be back this weekend for an official with the Crimson Tide.

A good source close to Offord told me Alabama is definitely the main competitor for the Buckeyes now but not the only one as Auburn, Georgia, Oregon and now LSU are trying to flip him as well.

Omarion Robinson - Arkansas

For months, Oklahoma was the front-runner for Robinson but last weekend the four-star safety from Little Rock (Ark.) Parkview visited LSU and was blown away so the Tigers are the new favorite.

But Robinson is an in-state prospect, the Razorbacks have lurked in the background of his recruitment for a long time and this weekend will be Arkansas’ chance to convince Robinson to stay home.

Derick Smith - Auburn

The Selma (Ala.) Southside four-star athlete committed to Alabama in March but Auburn has never given up in this recruitment since he’s one of the top prospects in the Southeast even if he doesn’t do a lot of national offseason events.

Smith is a star receiver and in the secondary. He's an all-around playmaker on the field. After his commitment, the Tigers never backed down and will look to flip him this weekend.

Solomon Thomas - Florida

The five-star interior offensive lineman committed to Florida State three days before Christmas and has stuck with the Seminoles even though there have been tons of rumors about a flip to Florida – and he’ll be in Gainesville this weekend.

The Gators should definitely be watched closely for the Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines standout as he and his mom among others figure out his recruitment. But LSU should not be forgotten, either, because Thomas told me his weekend trip to Baton Rouge was maybe his best yet.

Ousmane Kromah - Florida State

If Florida State is unsuccessful in flipping four-star RB Alvin Henderson (and it looks that way), then Kromah becomes an even bigger and more important target. The Leesburg (Va.) Lee County standout does not say much about his recruitment ever but he’s very unlikely to leave the Southeast. He is probably going to a school closer to home as the Seminoles have a big chance this weekend to distance themselves.

DJ Pickett - Georgia

The five-star athlete has basically come off competing in events this offseason to really focus only on his recruitment to find his future home. Miami has had the edge with LSU, Florida, Oregon and others in the mix, and this weekend Georgia will have a puncher’s chance to really get involved in this one.

The Bulldogs sell themselves so if it’s a place Pickett can see himself and coach Kirby Smart puts on the charm then Georgia will have a chance.

David Sanders Jr. - Georgia

The five-star offensive tackle has been in the limelight for years but it’s funny because everyone seems to have a different feel on where his recruitment is headed. Some believe Tennessee has the edge. Others believe Ohio State has moved to the top. Some think it’s a Georgia/Clemson battle in the end.

However it shakes out, the Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day standout will be back in Athens this weekend as Smart, position coach Stacy Searels and others try to keep putting the shine on Sanders’ recruitment.

Iose Epenesa - Iowa

Missouri, Penn State and others have had the four-star defensive end on campus recently but the big one comes this weekend as Epenesa is the only expected visitor at Iowa. He is a legacy for the Hawkeyes and while people close to him keep his recruitment guarded and he doesn’t do many – if any – offseason events, the Edwardsville, Ill., standout is one of the best defensive linemen in the class.

He would be a massive addition for the Hawkeyes just as his brother, AJ, was years ago.

Dakorien Moore - LSU

It was only weeks ago that the No. 1 receiver in the 2025 class backed off his pledge to LSU and he’s already back in Baton Rouge. The Duncanville, Texas, standout agreed with the coaching staff that he’ll make a return trip so they can lay out even more of their plan for him and he will revisit his thinking.

But it might be tough to get him back in the fold as Texas now looks like the leader with Ohio State and others very involved as well.

Dallas Wilson - Miami

Wilson committed to Oregon in January and it was a massive win for the Ducks to go all the way across the country to Tampa (Fla.) Tampa Bay Tech to land the high four-star receiver. But now the local programs – Miami this weekend – will have a shot to flip Wilson.

The Hurricanes have gotten more involved with him and now that Wilson will be in Coral Gables it’s definitely worth watching.

Elijah Griffin - Miami

A feeling of inevitability that Griffin will end up at Georgia has come over the recruiting world but he’s had months, if not years, to commit to the Bulldogs and has still held off. That could be nothing as the Savannah (Ga.) Savannah Christian School five-star defensive lineman just waits closer to a specified date. Or it could be something – and Miami will try to find out this weekend.

The Hurricanes under coach Mario Cristobal have pulled some stunner commitments but this would be an all-timer.

Jordon Davison - Michigan

Days after taking his official visit to Ohio State, the Buckeyes landed a commitment from four-star RB Bo Jackson although Davison said that won’t affect him at all and he’s still very much interested in the Big Ten power.

But his June visits continue in earnest this weekend at Michigan, a program he had little interest in before Tony Alford left Columbus for Ann Arbor. The five-star from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei visited in recent months and now he’ll be back for the full experience as Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon and Alabama are the front-runners.

Jaylen Williams - Michigan

Tennessee, Nebraska, Missouri and Miami are some other key players in Williams’ recruitment but in the last few months it has become clear that Michigan is the program to beat.

The four-star defensive end from Palatine, Ill., will now be back in Ann Arbor this weekend. We’re not sure if it’s commitment watch time just yet but the Wolverines could be way, way ahead.

Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng - Notre Dame

His brother, Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah, played at Notre Dame and that could be a significant draw to the four-star linebacker from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy but other programs are pursuing him hard as well.

Owusu-Boateng had a great visit to USC last weekend and spent a lot of time with commit Hylton Stubbs in Los Angeles. Florida and others are pushing as well. This will be an important weekend to get Owusu-Boateng in South Bend, get him around the linebacker tradition there and gauge what he’s thinking in the closing months.

Faheem Delane - Ohio State

The rumor has been for a while that Ohio State is far and away the leader now for Delane as Oregon, LSU, Virginia Tech, Maryland and others stay involved so getting back to Columbus could be huge this weekend.

It wouldn’t be a total shocker if the high four-star safety from Olney (Md.) Good Counsel makes the call for the Buckeyes but either way it looks like Ohio State is in great shape.

Winston Watkins Jr. - Ole Miss

Watkins is at OT7 Thursday night, will fly to Ole Miss for the weekend and then be back at OT7 for the championship round on Sunday. The new Venice, Fla., five-star receiver is fresh off a visit to South Carolina that went really well as the Gamecocks said he’s a huge priority for the offense and now he’s going to see one of the best offenses in the country. From coach Lane Kiffin’s playcalling to the Rebels, who could be the best team in college football next season, there might be a lot to like in Oxford.

Javion Hilson - Texas

The high four-star defensive end has been committed to Florida State since January and it has seemed like Alabama and Florida are the main contenders to flip Hilson but now he’s taking a big visit to Texas.

The Longhorns are probably on the outside looking in but the Cocoa, Fla., standout is going to Austin for a reason so coach Steve Sarkisian and defensive line coach Kenny Baker could have some work to do this weekend.

Jonah Williams - Texas A&M

About a year ago, Williams said that his parents would love to come see all his home games and since he’s at Galveston (Texas) Ball that Texas A&M would be a very likely destination.

Over time that changed to Oklahoma (where a commitment looked imminent) and now LSU and Oregon are very involved but the home feel in College Station could push the Aggies ahead after this weekend.

Linkon Cure - Texas A&M

The feeling for a long time has been that Kansas State is the team to beat by a wide margin but things could be getting way more interesting. The four-star tight end from Goodland, Kan., visited Kansas last weekend and his brother plays there although it looks like a stretch the Jayhawks would land him.

Cure does seem to have a big-time fascination with Texas A&M (and maybe playing in the SEC) so this weekend will be interesting.

Julian Lewis - USC

USC is having a massive recruiting weekend with prospects coming in from all over the country but keeping its five-star quarterback committed is the biggest storyline of all. Lewis is the No. 1 player in the 2025 Rivals250 and a phenomenal player from Carrollton, Ga., who has been flirting with Auburn, Colorado and others in recent months.

As crunch time gets here, can the Trojans close and keep the five-star QB in the class?

