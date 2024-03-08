Rivals recruiting buzz: Ten most intriguing visits this weekend

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The dead period is over and a big visit weekend is coming up at some schools across the country. Here is a look at 10 we’re watching as things ramp up in the 2025 class.

FACT OR FICTION: Georgia will eventually flip five-star QB Julian Lewis from USC

ZION GRADY - Alabama

For about two months, Grady was committed to Alabama but then former coach Nick Saban retired and the four-star defensive end reopened his recruitment. It’s important that the Enterprise, Ala., standout will be back in Tuscaloosa to spend more time with the new coaching staff because Georgia has emerged as the new team to beat with Auburn, Florida State and others involved.

The new coaches at Alabama need to hold off coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs and this could be an important step.

MARCUS WIMBERLY - Arkansas

The Bauxite, Ark., four-star is a phenomenal athlete and could be a star safety wherever he lands so getting back to Arkansas this weekend is definitely big. Wimberly was committed to Arkansas through the fall but after a struggling season for the Razorbacks and uncertainty around the future of coach Sam Pittman, the four-star reopened his recruitment.

Oklahoma is considered the program to beat with Michigan and others there but Arkansas landed his pledge once and will try to get another one as well.

MAXWELL RILEY - Clemson

Ohio State is considered the clear front-runner for the high four-star offensive tackle in the 2026 class but Clemson and Florida State are still battling it out as well. This weekend the Avon Lake, Ohio, standout will be with a bunch of other top prospects at Clemson and maybe the Tigers could sway Riley with their unique recruiting style.

It might be really difficult - if not impossible - to get Riley away from the Buckeyes but Clemson has its shot this weekend.

ISAIAH GIBSON - Clemson

The four-star defensive end from Warner Robins, Ga., has seen his recruitment take off in recent months as all the Southeast powerhouses are now involved with Gibson, who could be one of the best defensive ends in the entire 2025 class.

Georgia is considered the front-runner for the four-star and the Bulldogs might be tough to beat but getting to Clemson this weekend is definitely an important step.

JONAH WILLIAMS - LSU

The rumor is that Oklahoma is the front-runner for Williams as the five-star safety who could end up as a linebacker in college is also serious about Texas A&M, Texas, Ohio State and others but LSU has a big opportunity this weekend. A lot of the Tigers’ big commitments will be on campus, Williams will get a better feel for the defense and the situation in Baton Rouge and it could absolutely push LSU higher up his list.

He’s an elite playmaker and athlete and what LSU has to offer could be compelling.

DJ PICKETT - LSU

LSU, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and Oregon are now the front-runners for the five-star two-way athlete and the Tigers are getting him back on campus this weekend. There has been a lot of chatter around Florida here but if there’s uncertainty in Gainesville over the future of coach Billy Napier then that could play right in the hands of LSU.

Pickett is highly interested in playing both ways and he’s a legit threat at receiver or safety so being around the coaches to see their vision for him - along with a bunch of elite prospects coming to campus - could help the Tigers in a big way.

CALEB CUNNINGHAM - LSU

There has been some significant chatter that Mississippi State is emerging as the strong contender in Cunningham’s recruitment. He lives only about 30 minutes away, the Ackerman (Miss.) Choctaw County four-star receiver could get the ball a ton in first-year coach Jeff Lebby’s offense and he’s close with his family, all points that he could play in Starkville.

But LSU has also been a major contender especially with its rich receiver history and he’ll get another dose of that this weekend. Cunningham visited Alabama this week, and Ole Miss remains involved as well.

JACK LANGE - Missouri

This might be considered an under-the-radar visit but it shouldn’t be. Lange is one of the top Midwest offensive linemen in this recruiting class and Missouri has made his top six along with Nebraska, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Ole Miss and Michigan.

There are some other heavy hitters in Lange’s recruitment with schools that have great offensive line history so it’s even more important for coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff to hit it out of the park with the massive lineman from Eureka, Mo.

OMARION ROBINSON - Oklahoma

In recent weeks, the Little Rock (Ark.) Parkview four-star safety has said Oklahoma has the edge in his recruitment so it’s crucial to get him to Norman this weekend to further solidify the Sooners’ standing in his recruitment. It’s especially important because Robinson was expected to visit Arkansas on Thursday for some one-on-one time with the Razorbacks’ coaches.

Robinson is really talented and versatile and so Oklahoma getting a weekend with him especially after the Arkansas trip will be something to watch.

DREW EVERS - Oklahoma

Something that Oklahoma coach Brent Venables was telling top 2024 linemen like Eddy Pierre-Louis and David Stone is that with the Sooners going to the SEC, they needed to get bigger up front. Evers is a great example of what Oklahoma is looking for as the 2026 offensive tackle from Flower Mound, Texas is all of 6-foot-4 and 292 pounds and plays with a mean streak.

There could be a hurdle here, though, since Evers has tons of family connections to Texas A&M and the Aggies are recruiting hard but OU position coach Bill Bedenbaugh is one of the best in the business and it’s why this weekend’s trip is a step in the right direction.