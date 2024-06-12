Rivals ranks UNC football commit among best in camp series for early Summer

Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels are off to a good start with the 2025 recruiting class, holding a top-25 class so far in the cycle. As they continue to pursue other prospects in hopes of improving the class, one commit is standing out even more.

Three-star quarterback Bryce Baker is a Kernersville, North Carolina native who pledged his commitment to the Tar Heels in June of 2023. And since then, the East Forsyth product has continued to get better and drawing the attention of national analysts.

The latest analyst to praise Baker is Rivals’ John Garcia Jr. who ranked him No. 2 overall among quarterbacks in the Rivals Camp Series regional stops:

The North Carolina commitment showcased steady stuff throughout the Rivals Camp Series in Charlotte. Baker was in rhythm early on, working with an effortlessness that caught attention, but as the intensity of the event picked up – he matched it. The throws became more and more impressive, yet difficult, against the showcase competition that was used to separate the good from the great at the workout. Baker pushed the ball well to the third level, in particular, in wrapping up what became a hard-to-argue-against MVP show.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Baker is a rising player that should continue to get more national attention as the Summer goes on. He’s one of the quarterbacks that will participate in the Elite 11 event later this June and a strong performance there will boost his stock even more.

But with that could come interest from other programs and force UNC to fight off others to keep him.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire