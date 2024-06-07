Rivals Rankings Week: Who's No. 1 in every state for the 2026 class?

The updated state rankings for the 2026 class have been released. Take a look at who ranks No. 1 in each state.

NOTE: Rivals currently has rankings for 31 states, plus Washington D.C. More states will be added later in the recruiting cycle for the 2026 class.

*****

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK

Sunday: Who should be No. 1?

Monday: Five-Star Countdown | Meet the new five-star

Tuesday: New Rivals250 unveiled | Position-by-position | Biggest risers

Wednesday: New offensive position rankings | QB rankings breakdown | RB rankings breakdown | WR/TE rankings breakdown | OL rankings breakdown

Thursday: New defensive position rankings | DL rankings breakdown | LB rankings breakdown | DB rankings breakdown | ATH rankings breakdown | Rivals Rankings Podcast

Friday: New state rankings | Who is No. 1 in each state?

Saturday: Rivals Rankings Roundtable

*****

Alabama: Anthony Jones

The powerful edge rusher has added good mass to his frame of late, potentially impacting his position projection as an outside-in defender in the class of 2026. Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and LSU are atop his list.

*****

Arizona: Tony Cumberland

There is some talk that Cumberland could be moving to Oregon for his junior season but the Ducks commit is still in Arizona and still dominant across the defensive line.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OREGON FANS AT DUCKSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM

*****

Arkansas: Danny Beale

A two-way standout in the trenches, Beale dominated the camp circuit this offseason and already looks the part at 6-foot-4, 300 pounds. He will likely end up as one of the most pursued interior defenders in the class.

*****

California: Chris Henry Jr.

Henry has the NFL pedigree, a great drive to be the best and the best physical tools of any receiver in the 2025 class. He’s also committed to Ohio State, which has produced so many elite receivers, as Texas, LSU and Oregon among others pursue him.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT DOTTINGTHEEYES.COM

*****

Colorado: Camden Jensen

He’s 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds already but Jensen moves well enough to stay at tight end although a bright future along the offensive line isn’t totally out of bounds. The top player in Colorado has also been landing major offers as more coaches see him.

*****

Florida: Keenyi Pepe

The towering tackle is one of the nation’s top pass-blockers despite a 6-foot-7 frame. He is up to 290 pounds heading into his junior season, a strong step toward balancing out as a blocker with leverage and power.

*****

Georgia: Tyler Atkinson

A do-it-all defender who can play traditional linebacker roles and rush the passer alike, Atkinson is up to 210 pounds and looks like one of the higher floor defenders in the class no matter where he will line up in college.

*****

Hawaii: Malakai Lee

There are some really talented linemen in Hawaii over the next two recruiting classes and Lee could be the best of them all since he’s 6-foot-7 and 310 pounds, and already has a bunch of elite offers.

*****

Illinois: McHale Blade

Blade has exploded onto the recruiting scene since the winter. He’s explosive off the ball and strong. He’s got the look of the next big-time pass rusher out of Illinois, which is becoming a hotbed at the position.

*****

Indiana: Bo Polston

Polston stunned the college football recruiting world when he elected to commit to Toledo in May. The Indiana signal-caller will look to prove that you don’t have to go to a big-name program to make the NFL.

*****

Kansas: Ian Premer

Premer will be one of the more interesting players in the 2026 class. He’s a legit D-I athlete in both basketball and football. He uses his basketball skills well on the gridiron to make highlight-level catches at tight end.

Michigan, Oklahoma and Colorado are just a few of his most recent offers.

*****

Kentucky: Cameron O'Hara

O’Hara is a quarterback that is very comfortable improvising when a play breaks down. He’s a dangerous player when throwing outside the pocket while on the run. O'Hara makes off-platform throws look routine.

*****

Louisiana: Jahkeem Stewart

Remaining at the No. 1 spot in the 2026 Rivals250, Stewart presents elite measurables at 6-foot-6 and 277 pounds with an 84-inch wingspan. Every event he attends, he is looking for the top talent to face off against and dominates at all times.

*****

Maryland: Immanuel Iheanacho

Iheanacho was elevated to a five-star this week after an in-person evaluation that verified his measurables and skill set while performing against better competition than he normally faces during the season.

RELATED: Meet the new five-star

*****

Massachusetts: Dominic Funke

Funke, whose brother currently plays for Boston College, has a versatile skill set that could allow him to play multiple positions on the defensive line, depending on how his frame matures.

*****

Michigan: Corey Sadler

Sadler is an electric player that can also help in the return game. He’s best-suited to play in the slot but his short-area quickness and burst are elite. Oregon is pushing hard to get him out of the state while Michigan tries to keep him home.

*****

Mississippi: JaReylan McCoy

An exciting pass rusher, McCoy had a breakout sophomore season that saw him rack up 11 sacks along with 12 tackles for loss. He holds potentially one of the most intriguing frames in the class at 6-foot-7 and 245 pounds heading into his junior season.

*****

Missouri: Jackson Cantwell

Cantwell has all the physical tools you are looking for in a future first-round NFL Draft pick at tackle. He’s got size and athleticism. Cantwell is explosive which is verified by his impressive track and field numbers.

His recruitment is fairly wide open at this stage for the No. 2 player in the Rivals250.

*****

Nebraska: Amarion Jackson

Jackson was a record-setting wide receiver as a sophomore in Nebraska last year. However, many programs are liking his projection at safety more long-term. His stock could soar with more experience there.

*****

Nevada: James Carrington

A transfer to Las Vegas Bishop Gorman from the Mid-Atlantic, Carrington is not just someone who takes up space along the defensive line but he shoots gaps, plays with explosive power and a relentless motor as programs from across the country are involved.

*****

New Jersey: Luke Wafle

Wafle is listed as a weakside defensive end but that could be changing as he continues to grow, add muscle mass and further refine his skill set.

*****

North Carolina: Pierre Dean

Dean is ranked ahead of uber-talented and No. 1 tight end Kendre' Harrison so his move up the state rankings was not taken lightly. His overall strength, advanced technique and potential for growth propelled him to his top-15 ranking.

*****

Ohio: Maxwell Riley

Riley has the look of a prospect that will continue to rise and challenge for five-star status. He’s got a mean streak on the field and a frame that college coaches dream of.

*****

Oklahoma: Colton Yarbrough

A versatile athlete, Yarbough plays both defensive end and tight end. At 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, his body will allow him to continue to play several positions, but he ultimately projects as a defender at the next level.

*****

Read More