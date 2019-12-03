Rivals Rankings Week: Updated Rivals100 sees 8 new 5-stars

Pjqagfcqaodxy4msfbpj

The latest Rivals100 for the class of 2020 has been released and with it we have a new No. 1 and eight new five-stars. This is quite a lot of movement for the penultimate rankings update for the class and we break it all down here.

Let’s start at the top as we have a new No. 1 with defensive tackle Bryan Bresee taking the top spot over quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, who drops to No. 2. Why the change? The debate became about which quarterback was better, Uiagalelei or new five-star Bryce Young. And if we were debating whether Uiagalelei was No. 1 at his position then how can we have him No. 1 in the country?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Uiagalelei still remains ahead of Young in the quarterback battle and this will be an interesting one down the stretch. Both players are going into great situations and have the ability to dominate at the college level. Uiagalelei, who is headed to Clemson, reminds me of a more refined Cam Newton at the same stage while Young, who is headed to Alabama, is a version of Kyler Murray. Both of those quarterbacks did pretty well in college.

As for Bresee, who is also headed to Clemson, he was an easy choice because he has such a great motor and he can play defensive end or defensive tackle. He reminds me of JJ Watt at the pro level and Rashan Gary at the high school and college level.

Linebacker Justin Flowe and cornerback Elias Ricks round out the top five. Flowe is uncommitted while Ricks is headed to LSU. Rounding out the national top 10 are wide receiver Julian Fleming and offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (both headed to Ohio State), defensive end Jordan Burch (uncommitted), defensive end Myles Murphy (Clemson) and defensive back Kelee Ringo (uncommitted).

Story continues

Aside from the Bresee move, the biggest movement came from outside the five-stars as eight new players grabbed the honor led by Young who jumped 50 spots. Our team of analysts break down each of the new five stars.

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK:

Monday: Class of 2020 top 10

Tuesday: Class of 2020 Rivals100

Wednesday: Class of 2020 Rivals250

Thursday/Friday: Class of 2020 position rankings

Saturday: Class of 2020 team rankings breakdown

Sunday: Class of 2020 state rankings

NEW FIVE-STARS

"Young had a phenomenal senior season where he answered every possible question about his game, his height and everything else. He torched a loaded Baltimore St. Frances defense filled with future SEC defensive linemen for four rushing touchdowns. He had an outstanding game in the first matchup against powerhouse St. John Bosco and five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. And he's put up incredible stats passing the ball especially but also on the ground.



"He's just so talented and so dynamic that it's impossible to keep him out of five-star status. It's going to be really interesting to watch the Alabama commit in the all-star events as he tests himself against other players in the nation's elite - as he will probably frustrate them all week as well with his playmaking ability." – Adam Gorney, Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT BAMAINSIDER.COM



“Jones has been in this conversation for almost a full year. Coming out of his junior season, we saw the size, athleticism and upside, and now, after a senior season of putting all that together, he has added that fifth star. Jones is a Georgia commit and he could in line to be one of the next greats up front under Sam Pittman.



"He is a natural athlete that plays basketball and he has that wingspan, those feet and the agility you look for in a top offensive tackle. His fundamentals have taken a big step over the last six months and he still has so much upside.” – Chad Simmons, Rivals.com Southeast Recruiting Analyst

Read More