Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2020 OL rankings

Rivals continues to roll out its updated rankings for the 2020 class and our focus today moves to offensive line. Offensive tackle is a very strong position this cycle with four five-stars at the position. Out of the tackle, guard and center positions combined, only one four-star remained uncommitted.

Below is a brief overview of the biggest storylines coming out of the rankings update as we put an exclamation point on the 2019 season.

The name Sam Pittman has become very recognizable since he joined Kirby Smart and the Georgia staff four years ago. He is without question one of the best recruiters in the country and he is coaching offensive linemen up in Athens at a very high level. When you combine his personality to his ability to develop players, that equals success on the recruiting trail.

Georgia now has two five-star offensive tackle commits with Broderick Jones adding his fifth star this update. The star athlete out of Lithonia (Ga.) has as much upside as any tackle in this class outside of maybe Paris Johnson. Jones' added star has helped Georgia continue to hover around the top five in the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings.

When Dec. 18 rolls around and those letter of intents are sent it, you can expect the Bulldogs to be inside the top five. Jones will be a big part of that, as will the haul of five elite offensive linemen. Smart and Pittman are expected to sign two five-stars and three four-stars up front this class.

TEAM TO WATCH: BYU

The top uncommitted prospect out of the offensive linemen is four-star tackle Andrew Gentry. The Rivals100 prospect out of Colorado has a brother at BYU, is a member of the LDS church and is a big-time must-get for the Cougars.

Michigan is viewed as the major threat with still some talk around Virginia as well, but he is a major priority for BYU, and with the family connection in Provo, the Cougars cannot afford to miss out on this one.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Phillip Wilder

