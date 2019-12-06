Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2020 DB rankings

Q6uhbbspbviruzw4u88l

Rivals continues to roll out its updated rankings for the 2020 class and the final position group in the spotlight is the defensive backs.

Below is a brief overview of the biggest storylines coming out of the DB rankings update as we look ahead to National Signing Day along with the All-American Bowl and Under Armour All-America game.



TEAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: LSU, TEXAS A&M, OHIO STATE

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

There are three teams that have two commitments each when it comes to the top-five cornerbacks and safeties in the class.

LSU leads the way with pledges from five-star cornerback Elias Ricks, No. 1 at his position nationally, and Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances four-star Jordan Toles, who was in discussion as the top safety in the 2020 class but stayed in the second spot.

Texas A&M is also doing a phenomenal job with pledges from Cibolo (Texas) Steele high four-star Jaylon Jones, who’s ranked fifth at cornerback, and former Tennessee pledge Antonio Johnson, a long and rangy safety from East St. Louis, Ill. He's ranked third at the position behind Oregon pledge Avantae Williams and Toles.

And then there is Ohio State, which has done a phenomenal recruiting job out West this cycle. Nowhere is that more evident than defensive back where La Habra, Calif., four-star Clark Phillips, fifth at cornerback, and Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe’s Lathan Ransom, fifth at safety, are committed.

*****

TEAMS TO WATCH: GEORGIA & FLORIDA

Suh7b8tex1g71rliojyp

J.J. Digos

Of the top five cornerbacks and top five safeties in the 2020 class, only one is uncommitted but it’s a huge one. Five-star Kelee Ringo remains on the board as he considers his favorites and takes visits, but Georgia is definitely in the spotlight here.

The Bulldogs have been considered the frontrunner for a long time as he loves the coaching staff there and how he would be used in Georgia’s defense. The continuity of that staff and the Bulldogs’ run to the SEC Championship game cannot hurt their chances, either. Texas, Ohio State, Alabama and Oregon are also in the running.

Florida is worth watching, as well. There has always been talk that Oregon commit Avantae Williams would end up closer to home and with less than two weeks before National Signing Day, there has been no change in his status. But the Gators are making a serious run at the DeLand, Fla., standout who’s been pledged to Oregon since last December.

