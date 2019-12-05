Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2020 WR/TE rankings

Gph1kvyf6eoonrxyjxnv

Rivals continues to roll out its updated rankings for the 2020 class and our focus today moves to wide receivers and tight ends. Of the top 10 receivers, only four-star California WR Gary Bryant remains uncommitted. At tight end, there's a little more mystery with five-star Darnell Washington and four-star Theo Johnson still on the board.



Below is a brief overview of the biggest storylines coming out of the rankings update as we put an exclamation point on the 2019 season.

Ohio State, LSU and Notre Dame are head and shoulders above the pack with the wealth of elite recruits committed in the pass-catcher department. The Buckeyes are sitting pretty with a handful of the nation's top receivers on board for the 2020 class. That includes Rivals' top-ranked receiver, Julian Fleming, in addition to newly minted five-star Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Gee Scott Jr., who is right on the bubble for a fifth star.



LSU shocked the nation when it landed a commitment from five-star tight end Arik Gilbert, who headlines a group that includes fellow five-star Rakim Jarrett and ranked receivers Koy Moore, Kayshon Boutte and Jermaine Burton.



Notre Dame, too, is on a roll in 2020 with pledges from five-star receiver Jordan Johnson and tight ends Michael Mayer and Kevin Bauman, who rank Nos. 3 and 5 at the position, respectively.

TEAMS TO WATCH: Georgia, Penn State, Alabama

Two of the nation's top-four tight ends have yet to make their college decisions, but both Georgia and Penn State are the prohibitive favorites for five-star Darnell Washington and four-star Theo Johnson down the stretch. Washington is the top uncommitted offensive prospect left on the board. While Georgia is the favorite for the five-star, Alabama isn't going down easy. The Tide is heavily in the mix for Washington and working feverishly to gain ground after falling short to LSU for Gilbert.



Alabama is also working to flip Rivals100 receivers Rakim Jarrett and Kayshon Boutte away from the rival Tigers.



The other elite tight end left on the board is Johnson, who recently pushed back his scheduled commitment to dive further into the process. Georgia, Iowa, Michigan and Penn State are finalists for the four-star from Canada and the postponed announcement could impact the Nittany Lions the most.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Demond Demas

