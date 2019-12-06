Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2020 DL rankings

C0mgobkrl9pbjjzbvp9i

Rivals continues to roll out its updated rankings for the 2020 class and our focus today moves to the defensive line. Of the more than 40 defensive linemen in the Rivals250, only seven remain uncommitted. There is still plenty of intrigue to come as five-star Jordan Burch is still on the board.

Below is an overview of how the recruitment of this important position has unfolded and what is to come.

TEAM WITH TOP COMMITS: Clemson

This is a no-brainer. Clemson holds commitments from the most five-star defensive linemen. Dabo Swinney’s squad also has more defensive line commitments rated in the Rivals100 than any team and are tied for the most defensive line commitments in the Rivals250.

The No. 1 player in the country has been committed to Clemson since May, but now it’s a different Tiger commit. Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee committed to Clemson in April and has never wavered on that commitment. He took over the top spot in the Rivals100 from fellow Clemson commit D.J. Uiagalelei. Bresee even helped the Tigers land a commitment from his teammate, 2021 four-star offensive lineman Ryan Linthicum.

Joining Bresee on the defensive line is fellow five-star Myles Murphy, who also committed to the Tigers in May. Clemson might have another five-star defensive line commit after the all-star games. DeMonte Capehart is the second-highest rated four-star in the Rivals100 and a great performance at the Under Armour All-America Game at the end of the year could give him the final push he needs. Not to be forgotten in this stellar defensive line recruiting class is defensive tackle Tre Williams, who comes in at No. 206 in the Rivals250.

*****

TEAMS TO WATCH: LSU, Alabama, Tennessee, Baylor, and Utah

LSU has a chance to put some distance between themselves and No. 2 Clemson in the team rankings. Five-star defensive lineman Jordan Burch is going to commit in a few weeks during the Early Signing Period and the Tigers have hosted him a couple times and for an official visit. There is stiff competition for Burch though. Alabama (which has also hosted Burch for an official visit), Clemson, Georgia and South Carolina are also pushing for him. Rivals100 defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson is also considering LSU and Alabama. Both schools seem to have moved up his list after Ole Miss fired Matt Luke.

Tennessee could be a beneficiary of the coaching change at Ole Miss. The Volunteers have a better chance of landing Rivals250 defensive lineman Omari Thomas now. Auburn just hosted him for an official visit, so Tennessee will need to work hard to keep its momentum. Florida and Texas A&M are also involved. In-state defensive lineman Tyler Baron is a major Tennessee target and most believe the Volunteers will eventually sign him.

Former Texas commit Princely Umanmielen could end up signing with Baylor but Florida and Auburn remain very much in the picture. Matt Rhule and his staff could also pull Alfred Collins out of Texas. The Bears have some momentum with Collins, but Oklahoma is making him a priority. He does have a lot of connections to Texas, so the Longhorns will remain a factor, and Alabama is in the mix as well.

Utah’s on-field success this year is turning heads and could lead to more recruiting success in the form of four-stars Xavier Carlton and Van Fillinger. Carlton has plenty of connections to Utah and the Utes have the advantage of him being an in-state prospect. Ohio State, Cal and UCLA are also involved. Fillinger recently decommitted from Texas and the Utes have pounced on their chance to land this in-state prospect. Michigan is the other major contender here.

*****

