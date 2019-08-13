Rivals Rankings Week: Two players earn fifth stars

The latest Rivals100 for the class of 2020 has been released and with it only two new five-star prospects after a busy summer. However, there were a few other prospects that received consideration and were a part of some lengthy discussions. Here’s a breakdown of the new release with a look at the top.

Let’s start at the top as there was a bit of shuffling in the national top 10. California quarterback and Clemson commitment D.J. Uiagalelei remains the No. 1 player in the country despite missing some major events like the Rivals 100 Five Star Challenge presented by adidas and the Elite 11. Uiagalelei is an elite quarterback prospect but certainly not guaranteed to be the No. 1 guy before all is said and done as many talented players are chasing him. Fellow Clemson commitment and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee moved up two spots to the No. 2 position ahead of linebacker Justin Flowe, who dropped one spot to No. 3. South Carolina defensive end Jordan Burch and LSU commit and cornerback Elias Ricks round out the top five. Any of those prospects and a handful of others could easily push their way to No. 1 overall in this class. Compared to 2019 and 2021, the 2020 class is loaded at the top.

Rounding out the top 10 are, in order, Arizona cornerback Kelee Ringo, Ohio State wide receiver commitment Julian Fleming, Georgia defensive end and Clemson commitment Myles Murphy, Washington defensive end Sav’ell Smalls and Ohio State offensive line commitment Paris Johnson Jr. Fleming is the only player to emerge from outside the Top 10 this time around as the shuffling up top was minimal after three months of extensive scouting.

The first new five-star appears at No. 15 as Utah linebacker Noah Sewell joins the elite group after an amazing performance at the Five Star Challenge and at The Opening. Sewell is a very rare 250+-pound linebacker who runs like a running back and covers so much space despite not being overly long. The other new five star is Texas running back commitment Bijan Robinson, who checks in at No. 19 after a great summer and an especially strong performance at the Five Star Challenge.

Our Rivals.com analysts break down the new five stars as well as four players who were discussed intently when it comes to earning that fifth star.

LB Noah Sewell

"There is no linebacker like Sewell that we've seen on the high school level. At 260 pounds, he moves so well, he covers ground sideline to sideline and he can come down and thump the running back.



"What I also love about Sewell's game is he loves playing the sport, has fun doing it and is really coachable, so he's going to go out on the field and make an impact every single time the ball is snapped. He had the best performance out of any linebacker at the Five-Star Challenge and there were some outstanding linebackers at that event. Any questions about his weight or size are overdone because he moves so well.



"Georgia, Texas A&M and Oregon seem to be standing out the most in his recruitment." – Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney

RB Bijan Robinson

“There has maybe been nobody nationally who has been more impressive this offseason than Robinson, and that's coming off a junior year where he put up huge numbers at running back. He can run between the tackles, he can break it to the outside, he can make big things happen and he showed this summer at numerous events including the Five-Star Challenge that he can catch the ball out of the backfield or line up in the slot and be a mismatch nightmare for linebackers. Robinson is the complete package and he's a dynamic athlete who is a dream for offensive coordinators. The new five-star recently committed to Texas over Ohio State and USC." – Gorney

